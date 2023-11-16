Stephen Colletti is engaged to girlfriend Alex Weaver

Stephen Colletti and his girlfriend, Alex Weaver, are engaged!

“Yes! Forever,” the lovebirds captioned their joint Instagram announcement Wednesday, which showed them sharing a smooch while sitting atop a scenic ledge in Rome, Italy.

The “One Tree Hill” alum, 37, proposed with a massive, oval-shaped diamond set atop a gold band, which Weaver made sure got its own slide in the carousel.

For the sweet moment, Colletti sported a navy blue jacket atop a white T-shirt, dark slacks and black boots, while his new fiancée paired a gray patterned cable-knit sweater with black pants and Adidas sneakers.

According to her Instagram Story, the two just began their European vacation.

“jet lagged. but thriving,” the NASCAR host and reporter wrote atop photos of her indulging in pasta and gelato.

“goodnight from day 1,” she added alongside a snap from the Villa Medici.

Colletti, who famously dated his “Laguna Beach” co-star Kristin Cavallari, made his relationship with Weaver Instagram-official last August.

“Magic hours are a bit more magical this year 😎,” the reality star captioned a selfie at the time of him and his leading lady snuggled up together on a boat.

“Luckiest girl,” Weaver replied in the comments.

Cavallari, 36 — who recently co-hosted a “Laguna Beach” rewatch podcast with Colletti — told Page Six in May 2022 that the former flames got “really close” while working together again.

“But no, I mean, you know, there’s nothing romantic happening with us,” she insisted at the time.

The exes’ high school romance was documented for MTV’s hit reality show, “Laguna Beach,” which ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2006. The series launched the similarly successful spinoff “The Hills.”

After dating Cavallari and fellow alum Lauren Conrad, Colletti coupled up with Hayden Panettiere for two years until 2008.

His most recent public relationship was with “One Tree Hill” co-star Chelsea Kane, whom he dated for another two years until 2013.