Stepfather, friend arrested for impregnating 14-year-old in Lagos

A 38-year-old man, Samuel Alfred has been arrested by police officers from the Lagos Police Command for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter in the Okokomaiko area of the state.

The suspect was said to have been arrested alongside his friend, Ikechukwu, whom he allegedly conspired with to have canal knowledge of the teenager.

A police source said the duo were apprehended on Friday after the victim’s mother, Deborah, discovered she was nine months pregnant.

“The mother came to lodge a complaint that her daughter was impregnated by her husband, who is a stepfather to the victim. We went straight to arrest the man and it was during interrogation that we discovered that he was not alone in the act.

“That led to the arrest of a younger friend of his whom they both defiled the victim and had since then been forcefully having intercourse with her.”

The police source further disclosed that the case was transferred to the Gender Unit at Ikeja for further investigation.

When contacted, the command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

He said, “One Deborah, aged 32 years, reported that her daughter (name withheld), aged 14, was defiled by her husband, Samuel Alfred, (her stepfather) aged 38, and his friend Ikechukwu Obi, aged 30. The survivor is about 9 months pregnant. The case will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!