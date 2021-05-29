Steamy sex positions to try tonight

There are lots of different sex positions that you can try out with your partner. The more of these positions you know about, the easier it will be to maintain a spicy and exciting sex life. In this article we will detail some of the hottest and steamiest positions for you to try out tonight in the bedroom.

The Arch

The Arch is one of the sexist positions there is. The man stays upright so the woman can thrust her body into him. It starts out in the traditional missionary position, but the woman raises her hips, shifting her weight to her feet. The man must keep his pelvis in contact with the woman’s. This position can make for some really hot sex, but it’s also an incredible workout for the women’s glutes and core muscles. Remember to place a pillow under her head to minimize neck strain.

Deckchair

The Deckchair position is a great one to try out if you want to shake up your sex life. The woman should lie down on the bed, bending her knees to meet her breasts. The man leans over the woman with his back totally straight.

The woman’s feet should be nearly level with the man’s shoulders. If you are really feeling adventurous, you can try spreading your knees wide and tightly grasping his hands. Arch your back just a little bit and enjoy the amazing feeling of having your g-spot stimulated. If you want to penetrate deeper in her, you should raise her legs up as high as possible.

Twist and Shout

This position will require you to first lie down on your back. Put out one of your legs straight with the other one bent slightly. The woman should straddle one of the man’s legs. She will be able to glide up and down on the man’s penis with full control over the intensity and speed.

Doggy Angle

Doggy style is a classic position that a lot of people love, but this will put a very fun twist on it. One of the best things about this position is that you don’t have to be super flexible to pull it off.

The woman should lie lay down with her butt in the air to start out. Your legs should be nearly pressing up against hers. Put a pillow under her stomach for maximum support. If you want to step up the intensity, you can try resting your hands on her back, providing you with more leverage to thrust into her.

Double Decker

The Double Decker position is a great one to try when you are going right from her riding you. Begin in the reverse cowgirl position. The women will lean back onto her elbows with her arms and chest giving a majority of the support. Wrap your arms around her waist so you can stay in control over how hard and fast you thrust.

Twisted Spoon

The Twisted Spoon position requires a little bit of flexibility, but it’s definitely worth it for those who can pull it off. The significant increase in physical tension can heighten the arousal for both people.

In this position both the man and the woman are lying on their sides, but with the man behind the woman. The woman should lifting up one leg in the air, holding onto the ankle as you thrust into her from behind. If you really want to drive her crazy, you can play with her nipples while you thrust.

The Pancake

This position will require the man to start with his torso positioned vertically with her legs on his shoulders. Go down towards her slowly until you are pretty much flat against each other. It is definitely one of the more intimate positions because of how close you are to each other. The man is in control for the most part with this one. The more pressure you put on her muscles, the tighter she will feel. The woman needs to be pretty flexible in order to pull this one off. It is definitely worth a few attempts if necessary.

Swivel and Grind

The Swivel and Grind position involves the man being on top of the woman with her ankles above his head. The man rotates his hips to grind inside of her, performing subtle twisting positions. This is one of the best positions for the woman because of how amazing it can feel. The closer your shoulders are to your partner’s, the more intimate this position will be. This is a great choice for when you are feeling particularly romantic. You might want to prop her hips up by using a pillow. This will help you achieve the ideal angle for this particular sex position.

Backdoor Planking

Backdoor planking is a great position for many reasons, including the fact that it will help you hit her g-spot. For this position, the woman lies on her stomach with her legs together while the man penetrates her from behind. The woman does a significant amount of the work, but both people have control. Because her legs are so close together, she will likely feel even tighter than normal. This is an excellent position that will give both people a whole lot of pleasure.

Kneel Together

If you want to put a little bit of a spin on the doggy style position, this is a great one to try. The man penetrates the woman from behind, but both people straighten their torsos. This means that while you are both on your knees, your upper bodies are angled upwards. This can make it easier to stimulate her clitoris while you are inside her.