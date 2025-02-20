State committee recovers 222 rustled cattle in Taraba

The Taraba State Committee on Recovery of Cows and Sheep has recovered 222 stolen cattle and apprehended several suspected rustlers.

Announcing the development, the Committee Chairman, D. Aminu Hassan Jauro, credited the success to security intelligence and the collaborative efforts of security operatives, local hunters, and the council chairmen of Jalingo, Ardo-Kola, and Gassol.

Of the recovered livestock, 198 cows have been returned to their rightful owners, while the remaining ones are being held until ownership verification is completed.

Dr Jauro commended Governor Agbu Kefas for his support, which he said was instrumental in the committee’s achievements. He also urged residents to provide security agencies with credible information to aid in tackling crime.

Reacting to the recovery, the state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Yau Ibrahim Barewa, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to addressing cattle rustling.

He called on herders and the public to cooperate with the government and security agencies to eliminate criminal elements from the state.