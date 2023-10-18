Stand-up order: Obasanjo didn’t disrespect obas, says Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has described as unfortunate a recent encounter between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and traditional rulers in Oyo State, where the ex-President chided the monarchs for failing to stand up to greet Governor Seyi Makinde at a public function.

The Olubadan said contrary to the views expressed by many, Obasanjo was a respecter of tradition and did not rubbish the traditional rulers.

At the said public function in Iseyin, a furious Obasanjo had ordered the monarchs to “Stand up! Sit down!” to honour the governor.

A clip of the incident, which went viral on the internet, drew condemnation from many, who believed Obasanjo rubbished the Yoruba traditional institution.

But speaking with journalists on Tuesday at his Alarere residence in Ibadan as part of activities marking his 81st birthday celebration, the Olubadan said he had known Obasanjo for a long time and he had always been a respecter of traditional institutions.

“Obasanjo is my brother and friend. We have been together for a long time. He is not disrespectful, as being alleged. He is a respecter of traditional stools. What happened on the said day when Obasanjo was barking out orders at members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs at a function in Iseyin is quite unfortunate. Both sides didn’t expect the way the media turned it to,” the Olubadan said.