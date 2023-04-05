Stacey Solomon proudly displays famous curves in black bikini as she wows in beach snaps

Stacey Solomon looked nothing short of sensational as she flaunted her curves in a series of sizzling bikini snaps

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old mum-of-five jetted off to the heart of Abu Dhabi for her first holiday as a family of seven.

Joining Stacey was hubby Joe Swash and their two daughters Belle and Rose and three sons Zachery, Leighton and Rex.

After landing down in their lavish lodgings, the star made a b-line to the sun-drenched beaches before the sunset.

And on Tuesday (April 4) the Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked getaway.

In a series of snaps, Stacey posed up a storm on the sandy beach with her baby girl, Belle.

Beaming for the camera, the X Factor star wore her signature dark locks in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Stacey looked amazing in her latest Insta post

Other snaps in the heartwarming post showed the rest of her family’s shenanigans, including hubby Joe Swash and the kids on a rollercoaster, as well as Belle playing in the sand on the beach.

As expected, fans couldn’t get enough of Stacey’s post and flooded the comments section to gush over her.

“Gorgeous, honest pictures. So refreshing,” said one fan, while another penned: “Absolutely amazing memories.”

“Beautiful Stacey, I love how you show the real unedited photos.. encouragement for all mamas out there to love ourselves after having a baby our bodies change,” expressed a third fan.

Someone else chimed in and said: “Stacey you look so pretty.”

Stacey has been sharing an inside look at her family holiday for the past few days.