NEWS
SSANU, NASU suspend strike, workers resume Wednesday
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), on Saturday said it would suspend its ongoing strike on Wednesday.
Peters Adeyemi, the JAC’s spokesman, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.
Recall that the unions had embarked on strike since March 27 to press home their demands.
Adeyemi explained that the decision to suspend the strike was taken after negotiation between the unions and the government team led by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.
He said, “When we presented the offers that the government made to our members, they thought that since the majority of the issues that are in contention have been substantially addressed by the government, the strike is hereby suspended effective on August 24.”
Also, SSANU, in a statement signed by its President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, said the meeting between the unions and the government was satisfactory.
“The two months window is in the nature of a ceasefire and doesn’t represent a closure on the industrial action.
“In view of the above, NASU and SSANU members are hereby directed to resume duties on Wednesday, August 24,” he said.
NEWS
Zamfara: Governor Matawalle reshuffles cabinet
The Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the redeployment of some cabinet members.
According to a press statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kakiru Balarabe, he said that Hon. Nasiru Zarumi Masama from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has moved to the Ministry of Education.
The statement noted that Hon. Zainab Lawal Gummi from the Ministry of Education moved to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs;
Hon. Lawal Abubakar from the Ministry of Social and Community Development now moves to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, while Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Gummi from office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) moved to the Ministry of Social and Community Development.
The statement further stated that the redeployment takes immediate effect.
NEWS
VIDEO: Agba Jalingo regains freedom
Human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, has been released from police detention.
Policemen from the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday had stormed Jalingo’s residence.
He was later transferred to Abuja via the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja on Saturday.
Speaking shortly after the flight, his wife, Mrs Jalingo, said “They have taken him (Jalingo) to Abuja.”
When asked what the policemen said Jalingo’s offence(s) was, his wife said, “Defamation of character and infringement of integrity on Frank Ayade’s wife, the younger brother to Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade.”
When asked about the lawyer handling the matter, she disclosed that “Femi Falana (SAN) was in the station with us this morning and has sent his lawyers in Abuja to handle the case.”
Also, Falana, in a telephone chat, confirmed that he has taken over the case.
Jalingo, shortly before his arrest, had told Channels Television that the police officers surrounded his house and held down his wife and daughter.
The publisher of Cross River Watch was imprisoned in 2019 at the Afokang Prison in Calabar and was released on bail on February 17, 2020 after 179 days.
Jalingo, an associate of African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, had been arrested following an allegation of treason by the Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade.
However, in March 2022, a Federal High Court in Calabar, dismissed the terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime charges against Jalingo.
VIDEO BELOW:
NEWS
Top bandit commander set to marry young victim of Abuja-Kaduna train attack- Negotiator
A top commander of bandits who abducted passengers from the Kaduna-Abuja train on the 28th of March, 2022, is planning to marry one of the victims, 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John.
The Publisher of Desert Herald, who is also the negotiator of victims held hostage, Tukur Mamu, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Friday.
He alerted the federal government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)) to take urgent action to ensure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack as was done in the case of Leah Sharibu.
According to Tukur Mamu, “This is to alert the federal government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21 year old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu are planning to marry her any moment from now.”
He added, “One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her.”
He warned that the information be treated with the urgency it deserves saying the development will not only unsettle the victin but her immediate family, loved ones and the entire country.
“It is necessary to do so to avoid the repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case,” he warned.
The negotiator advised CAN, in particular, not to politicize the issue or reduce it to mere press releases as has seen in the past but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late.
“I pray that in view of the uncertainties which is becoming alarming, the federal government will also act very fast to ensure the release of all the remaining victims,” he advised.
Top bandit commander set to marry young victim of Abuja-Kaduna train attack- Negotiator
[a
Latest News
- UFC: Champions mess out sometimes – Kamaru Usman reacts after losing title to Edwards
- Electrical Technician Recruitment at Sevan Construction Nigeria Limited
- 2023 Presidency: Real reasons why I am supporting Peter Obi over Atiku, Tinubu – Afenifere’s Adebanjo
- BBNaija: Rachel, Diana ‘fight’ over Giddyfia
- Zamfara: Governor Matawalle reshuffles cabinet
Trending
-
Jobs1 day ago
Quality Assurance Inspector Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs1 day ago
Security Operative Job at Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs16 hours ago
Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
-
Jobs1 day ago
Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Five Real Madrid stars that have no place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plan in the opening weeks of season
-
Jobs9 hours ago
Accountant Job at Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu