NEWS
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country
The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a monthslong economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.
Lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.
The promised resignations brought no end to the crisis, and protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister’s private home.
At dawn, protesters began chanting against the president and prime minister, taking a break at one point as the Sri Lankan national anthem blared from speakers. Demonstrators stood still, with their backs straight, and in silence. A few waved the flag.
“I am not happy he has fled. He should be in jail,” said Malik D’ Silva, a 25-year-old protester occupying the president’s office. He has taken part in for protests for the past 97 days.
Rajapaksa “ruined this country and stole our money. We will not stop until we have a new president and prime minister,” D’ Silva said. He said he voted for Rajapaksa in 2019 believing his military background would keep the country safe after Islamic State-inspired bomb attacks earlier that year killed more than 260 people.
Nearby, 28-year-old Sithara Sedaraliyanage and her 49-year-old mother wore black banners around their foreheads that read “Gota Go Home,” the rallying cry of the demonstrations, which have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.
The two said they hardly slept overnight, chanting alongside hundreds of protesters for hours, until the sun came up.
“We expected him to be behind bars — not escape to a tropical island! What kind of justice is that?” Sithara exclaimed. “This is the first time people in Sri Lanka have risen like this against a president. We want some accountability.”
While lawmakers agreed late Monday to elect a new president from their ranks on July 20, they have not yet decided who will take over as prime minister and fill the Cabinet.
The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024 — and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.
The prime minister is to serve as president until a replacement is chosen — an arrangement that is sure to further anger protesters who want Wickremesinghe out immediately.
Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power, and it is likely Rajapaksa planned his escape while he still had constitutional immunity. A corruption lawsuit against him in his former role as a defense official was withdrawn when he was elected president in 2019.
Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt and unable to pay for imports of basic necessities. The shortages have sown despair among the country’s 22 million people. Sri Lankans are skipping meals and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel.
Until the latest crisis deepened, the Sri Lankan economy had been expanding and growing a comfortable middle class.
Sithara said the people want new leaders who are young, educated and capable of running the economy.
“We don’t know who will come next, but we have hope they will do a better job of fixing the problems,” she said. “Sri Lanka used to be a prosperous country.”
As a restaurant manager in a hotel in Colombo, she used to have a steady income. But with no tourists coming in, the hotel closed, she said. Her mother, Manjula Sedaraliyanage, used to work in Kuwait but came back to Sri Lanka a few years ago after she suffered a stroke. Now the daily medication she needs has become harder to find and more expensive, Sithara said.
The political impasse added fuel to the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.
NEWS
Power generation drops during Sallah break
Power generation on the national grid dipped by about 141.3 megawatts on Monday, July 11 when compared to what was recorded on the grid on July 9, 2022.
Figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power showed that power generation rose to a peak of 3,992.6MW on July 9, 2022, but the peak generation on July 10, 2022 fell to 3,908.8MW.
This dropped further on Monday, as data from the FMP showed that power generation on the grid as at 6am on July 11, 2022, was 3,851.31MW, indicating a drop of 141.3MW when compared to figures posted on July 9, 2022.
NEWS
Sheikh Gumi backs Tinubu’s choice, gives reason for Muslim-Muslim ticket
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s choice of running mate has nothing to do with religion.
The media space has been flooded with reactions of many stakeholders who are registering their grievances on Tinubu’s decision to pick a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 presidential elections.
Many party members have continued to resign their membership of the party since the announcement was made on Sunday.
However, some party members have argued that there is nothing wrong with the decision, stressing that the only way the party can emerge victorious in 2023 is to have a Muslim vice presidential candidate.
Similarly, Gumi on Tuesday, said the Muslim-Muslim ticket was just a strategy to win the election.
According to him, the electorates, particularly the aggrieved ones, have the right to vote for their preferred candidate.
He said, “It has nothing to do with religion. It’s pure vote getting stretagy and nothing more. It now depends on the voter to choose from a wide range of choices”.
NEWS
India set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, UN says
India is on track to overtake China as the planet’s most populous country next year, according to a U.N. report published on Monday.
The report, from the population division of the U.N.’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said China and India were each home to over 1.4 billion people in 2022.
“India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country during 2023,” the U.N. said. The Indian government’s census for 2011 put the country’s population at more than 1.2 billion.
“The global human population will reach 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950,” according to the U.N.’s report.
Looking further ahead, the U.N. said its latest projections showed the global population could reach roughly 8.5 billion in 2030 and 10.4 billion in 2100.
Last year, the U.N. said that the “average fertility” of the planet’s population amounted to 2.3 births per woman across a lifetime.
This compares to approximately 5 births per woman in 1950, according to Monday’s report. “Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050,” it said.
The U.N.’s report was released on World Population Day. In a statement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the day represented “an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.”
“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” Guterres said.
With a huge population and a major economy, India’s need for resources in the years ahead will become increasingly pressing. On Monday, Reuters, citing information from Refinitiv and trade sources, said June saw the country’s coal imports reach “a record high.”
The deal reached at the COP26 climate change summit in Nov. 2021 faced stumbling blocks related to the phasing out of coal, fossil fuel subsidies and financial support to low-income countries.
India and China, both among the world’s biggest burners of coal, insisted on a last-minute change of fossil fuel language in the Glasgow Climate Pact — from a “phase out” of coal to a “phase down.” After initial objections, opposing countries ultimately conceded.
