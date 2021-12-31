Squats that are good for your bum

The human bum is one of the most attractive features in the body.

According to researcher Dr David Lewis, it is believed that our male ancestors developed a sexual attraction to women with big bums because it increased their chances of having offspring that would live long enough to pass on their DNA.

And according to Dr Kerri Johnson of the University of California LA, a leading specialist in the psychology of human attraction, women are unlikely attracted to the bum itself, but rather to how it enhances the male body movement.



It may be safe to say that we all love a great view from behind, that can be greatly attributed to squatting exercises.

According to Healthline, the type of squats you do can determine how great your bum looks.



And according to Byrdie publication, here are the types of squating exercises that will make your bum look good:

1. Basic Squats

You can do this with your body weight or hold some dumbbells and kettle bells by your side. The lower you go, the more you will activate your glutes.

2. Plie Squats

Also known as the sumo squat, you can do this wide-stance squat with your body weight, a dumbbell or kettle bell. You will feel your glutes activating, especially when you drop down low. As a bonus, you will also build strength in your legs, abs and hip flexors.

3. Goblet Squats

For this, hold a dumbbell or kettle bell near your chest as you squat. This will work your glutes as well as your quadriceps, hip flexors and hamstrings.

4. Overhead Squats

Holding a weight overhead will add a significant challenge to your glutes and core muscles. Keep this movement slow and controlled, pausing at the bottom to activate your glutes. It will also strengthen your hip flexors, quadriceps and upper body.

5. Jump Squats

This plyometric movement will recruit all the muscles in your glutes, legs and core. It is a great squat to finish off your workout, really exhausting the muscle for better results.