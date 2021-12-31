LIFESTYLES
Squats that are good for your bum
The human bum is one of the most attractive features in the body.
According to researcher Dr David Lewis, it is believed that our male ancestors developed a sexual attraction to women with big bums because it increased their chances of having offspring that would live long enough to pass on their DNA.
And according to Dr Kerri Johnson of the University of California LA, a leading specialist in the psychology of human attraction, women are unlikely attracted to the bum itself, but rather to how it enhances the male body movement.
It may be safe to say that we all love a great view from behind, that can be greatly attributed to squatting exercises.
According to Healthline, the type of squats you do can determine how great your bum looks.
And according to Byrdie publication, here are the types of squating exercises that will make your bum look good:
1. Basic Squats
You can do this with your body weight or hold some dumbbells and kettle bells by your side. The lower you go, the more you will activate your glutes.
2. Plie Squats
Also known as the sumo squat, you can do this wide-stance squat with your body weight, a dumbbell or kettle bell. You will feel your glutes activating, especially when you drop down low. As a bonus, you will also build strength in your legs, abs and hip flexors.
3. Goblet Squats
For this, hold a dumbbell or kettle bell near your chest as you squat. This will work your glutes as well as your quadriceps, hip flexors and hamstrings.
4. Overhead Squats
Holding a weight overhead will add a significant challenge to your glutes and core muscles. Keep this movement slow and controlled, pausing at the bottom to activate your glutes. It will also strengthen your hip flexors, quadriceps and upper body.
5. Jump Squats
This plyometric movement will recruit all the muscles in your glutes, legs and core. It is a great squat to finish off your workout, really exhausting the muscle for better results.
5 Facts about BONDAGE SEX you must know
Bondage sex which is widely known as BDSM is way more complicated and diffrerent from what you have probably assumed. Ever since the world got to see the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, the topic is definitely discussed more but it paints an untrue picture of the sexual act. There are several misconceptions about it which need to cleared so we bring to you 5 of those facts about bondage sex that you must know.
1. Full form of BDSM
Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism.
2. There is nothing wrong with people who practice it
There is nothing wrong with people who practice it
This is a misconception that got highlighted post the Fifty Shades of Grey series. Those who practice bondage sex are not mentally disturbed or whatever people tend to presume or judge. It does not come from abuse. It is in fact just one side of the coin when it comes to sexuality.
3. You can say NO
No, there is no such thing that you have to do it, once in it, you have to be totally into it. No! If you are uncomfortable, you can say ‘no’ to it. Also, it depends on what activities you are interested in when it comes to bondage sex. If you are uncomfortable, you can always say that and not do it. Your consent is important.
4. People practicing Bondage sex themselves do not agree with Fifty Shades!
People practicing Bondage sex themselves do not agree with Fifty Shades!
If you thought that bondage sex is what Christian Grey did in the movies, then you are misguided! People who practice it , themselves cringe at how the unhealthy relationship is portrayed and the scenes are very unrealistic. It is not abusive like that as per some people. But they do appreciate how the books made BDSM less stigmatized.
5. Doesn’t involve whips if you are not into it
Doesn’t involve whips if you are not into it
If the thought of bondage sex reminds you of whips and chains then it is high time that you know the truth- it is not! Whips are involved only when you want them to be. It is all play not pain unless you want it a certain way. There are many facets to it.
These are just the basic facts. If you want to try it, do read thoroughly on it as all toys have their functions and there are some basic rules to them all, beginning with consent as the primary one!
How to gain weight naturally
A lot is often said about weight loss and how important it is for one’s health.
While that may be the case, some people are actually underweight.
According to Healthline magazine, one study confirmed that being underweight was associated with a 140% greater risk of early death in men and 100% in women.
Furthermore, in comparison to obesity that is associated with a 50% greater risk of early death, this confirms that being underweight may be even worse for your health.
So, how can one naturally and safely gain weight? The publication gives valuable tips:
1. Eat More Calories Than Your Body Burns
The most important thing you can do to gain weight is create a calorie surplus – meaning you eat more calories than your body needs. You can do this with a calorie calculator. If you want to gain weight slowly and steadily, aim for 300–500 calories more than you burn each day.
2. Add Protein To Your Diet
According to dieticians, the most important nutrient for gaining healthy weight is protein. Muscle is made up of protein and without it, most extra calories may end up as body fat. Studies show that during periods of overfeeding, a high-protein diet causes many of the extra calories to be turned into muscle.
3. Add Carbohydrates To Your Three-Course Meal
According to the publication, one should eat plenty of high-carb and high-fat foods if weight gain is a priority. It is best to eat plenty of protein, fat and carbs at each meal.
4. Eat Energy-Dense Food and Use Sauces, Spices and Condiments
Using plenty of spices, sauces and condiments can help with weight gain. The tastier the food, the easier it is to eat more and gain the weight you need.
5. Try Lifting Weights
To make sure that the excess calories go to your muscles instead of fat cells, it’s crucial to lift weights. Go to a gym and lift them two to four times per week. Try to increase the weights and volume over time.
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
Has your wife been inching away from you every time you mention sex? If yes, then something must be seriously wrong. It’s not uncommon for women to distance themselves away from sex, but there are many probable reasons behind it. Without jumping to any conclusion, it is safe to understand why your wife may not be really interested in sex. And so, we have listed down some reasons why your wife may not be interested in sex.
1.Your wife may not want sex as much as you
Not all partners have the same libido. Some have a higher sex drive while their partner has less. It may be a reason why your wife is not very interested to have sex. Your wife may not understand how much sex you want to have. So, communicate that to her.
2.Your wife may feel pressured
People don’t work well under pressure and stress. Your wife may be feeling the burden that she’s not making you happy or satisfied or whether you both are having enough sex or not.
3.Your wife doesn’t feel the connection
Your wife may not feel emotionally connected to you and that may be a reason why she’s distancing away from you. Many women consider an emotional connection to be a necessary aspect of sex.
4.Other problems
There may be some existing problems in the marriage that is bothering your wife. Communicate with your wife regarding what she feels amiss in the relationship. And without fixing these, it’s impossible to get closer to sex.
