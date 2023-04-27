Spurs come from 2-0 down to draw with Man Utd (VIDEO)

Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason’s first game back as interim boss.

Son Heung-min scored a late equalizer for Tottenham in their match against Manchester United, resulting in a comeback win. It was Ryan Mason’s first game

United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time.

Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.

Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.