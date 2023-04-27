Thursday, April 27, 2023
FOOTBALL

Spurs come from 2-0 down to draw with Man Utd (VIDEO)

By Online Editor
0

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason’s first game back as interim boss.

Son Heung-min scored a late equalizer for Tottenham in their match against Manchester United, resulting in a comeback win. It was Ryan Mason’s first game

United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time.

Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.

Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.

Previous article
Newcastle win keeps Everton in relegation zone
Next article
VIDEO: “Harry Kane see you in June” chants Manchester United fans
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network