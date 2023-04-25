Sporadic gunfire in Khartoum despite new truce

Despite a 72-hour truce announced by Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, heavy artillery and gunfire were reported in Khartoum on Tuesday.

It is the fourth attempt to stop the fighting which began on 15 April, with previous truces not observed.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reporting from Khartoum said while the ceasefire was holding in some parts of the capital, fighting continues in some of the more “contested” areas.

“In the northern part of the capital we could see plumes of smoke rising along the northern banks of the Nile,” she said.

There have also been reports of warplanes flying overhead, but civilians are back on the streets of the capital.