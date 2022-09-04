CELEBRITIES
Spencer Pratt explains why he called Lisa Kudrow the ‘worst human’
Spencer Pratt has doubled down on his claim that Lisa Kudrow is “one of the worst humans” he’s ever met.
“The Hills” alum continued stirring the pot with a new video shared to TikTok on Saturday, in which he detailed an alleged conversation between the “Friends” star and his wife, Heidi Montag.
“The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there,” the reality star, 39, began, before referencing Kudrow by her iconic character’s name, Phoebe Buffay.
“It was almost like we were filming for ‘Punk’d’ and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar,” he continued.
“As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party.”
Pratt then alleged that the sitcom star, 59, proceeded to tell Montag, 35, that she “needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder her” and that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.”
According to Pratt, Montag waited to see if it was “a joke,” before realizing it clearly wasn’t.
“Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs,” he recalled. “She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being.”
One fan commented, “I’m sorry I love her for that, THATS hilarious,” while another wrote, “Biggest thing I got out of this is that Lisa watched the hills 😂.”
A third follower chimed in, “Well clearly she was invested in the show 😂.”
Fans of “The Hills” will recall that Pratt and Montag were characterized as the show’s main antagonists, starring opposite Montag’s frenemy, Lauren Conrad.
A rep for Kudrow did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
The reality TV alum first took to TikTok earlier this week when he responded to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he’s ever met.
“Oh, that’s easy – Phoebe from ‘Friends,’” he said in the social media video. “Hands down one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”
He further fanned the flames of controversy when he told fans he would “think about telling the story” if the clip was viewed a million times.
Rihanna assists restaurant staff clean up after girls’ night out
Rihanna did her part to help staffers at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe Thursday night, helping to tidy up after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open past closing so that they could enjoy a few late-night bites, a spy tells Page Six.
The new mom, 34, was dressed comfortably in baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels a Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the New York City outing.
A source tells Page Six the beauty arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed — of course — caviar, in addition to champagne and sashimi bites until 2a.m.
As they wrapped up the evening, the “Needed Me” singer was, “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”
The singer has been hitting the streets of New York quite a bit lately, often for date nights with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, a Harlem native with whom the “Fenty Beauty” founder shares her only son, born in May.
Last week, the couple were spotted at Richie Akiva’s new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a spy told us they appeared “chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing.”
The billionaire stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her lace black bra.
The night before, however, the star went with a more comfortable ‘fit, rocking a vintage TLC football jersey and sneakers.
Rudy Giuliani parties at Times Square pub despite legal woes
Never mind jail time. It’s party time.
Fresh off facing a special grand jury in Atlanta that is looking into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, Rudy Giuliani hit da club for a birthday party.
The disgraced former mayor was spotted last week at Times Square Bar Halswell Green’s for the birthday party of Lauren Conlin, a veteran radio broadcaster who also hosts podcast “Lauren Interviews” and “Millennials Revealed.”
A source tells us Trump’s former lawyer was with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, while listening to house band, Big Woozy.
“People were actually excited about him,” says a gobsmacked onlooker. “It was a little jarring. There was kind of a commotion when he arrived and then once someone asked him for a picture, a whole load of people wanted a picture. I think it probably felt like the old days for him.”
Another source tells us that someone even told him he should run for office again.
Giuliani has been on a seemingly bottomless downward spiral the last few years, not that it seems to be bothering him at all. A source notes he was even dancing at the event.
In August, Giuliani’s ex-wife Judith sued him, alleging he owes her more than a quarter of a million dollars according to the terms of their divorce agreement. Judith’s attorney Dror Bikel claimed in court papers that Rudy could be held in contempt of court for allegedly skipping out on the payment.
“[His] failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” the papers say.
Giuliani’s law license has been suspended in both New York and the District of Columbia. He also faces ethics charges from the DC bar over allegedly false election claims, and Dominion Voting Systems — which provided voting machines for the 2020 election, which he claims was rigged — has sued him for $1.3 billion.
Last year, federal agents raided his home and office as part of an investigation into whether he asked Ukraine officials to help unearth information on Hunter Biden.
He also recently claimed that a ShopRite employee attacked him, but in security cam footage of the incident, it looked more like a hearty pat on the back.
Why child star Missy Gold quit Hollywood, became psychologist
Missy Gold has no regrets about leaving Hollywood to become a shrink.
The former child star — who is best known for portraying the governor’s daughter, Katie Gatling, in the sitcom “Benson,” which ran from 1979 to 1986 — tells Page Six exclusively that she “always knew” she would not be on TV forever.
“I didn’t go into acting as a child for some great love [of it],” explains Gold, whose sister Tracey Gold played Carol Seaver in “Growing Pains.”
“In the family, we all sort of worked and acted … and I was always more the student,” Missy continues. “My older sister, who also was an actress and is an actress, is still very much in her wheelhouse. But for me, I’m much more of an introvert.”
When “Benson” was canceled, Missy was 16 and offered to test for a soap opera.
“I thought, ‘No, this will interfere with what I want,’” she recalls. “I knew I wanted to go to college, and I knew I wanted to do something beyond that … so I said no to even testing, finished up school and applied to colleges.”
Missy eventually attended Georgetown University before earning a PhD from the California School of Professional Psychology. She is now a practicing psychologist.
The mom of two says she feels “very fortunate” to have been a child star and emerged unscathed unlike so many, including her sister.
Tracey, now 53, battled anorexia while filming “Growing Pains.” At one point, her weight dropped down to an estimated 80 pounds, and she was suspended from the show due to her skeletal appearance. After several years, she recovered and co-wrote a book, “Room to Grow: An Appetite for Life with Julie McCarron,” about her struggle and eventual recovery from the eating disorder.
“I think you cannot have that type of experience without giving pause and being thoughtful and reflective about what it was,” Missy tells us regarding being a working child actor. “And especially as a mother myself, looking at the choices, I can understand the choices as an adult now that my parents made that were appropriate for that moment for them.
“I was fortunate. I was very fortunate. I have heard stories of people having really, really difficult experiences. And I credit my parents to some degree that it was positive, but we were just lucky. It’s a risky endeavor. I mean, I wouldn’t send my children into the industry, for sure. And my folks know that. But we were in a different place and in different circumstances. And it worked for me. It really did.”
Missy also credits the cast of “Benson,” who “nurtured and supported” her.
“So often I’d spend my days in my dressing room, people would come in and visit. And I think of it these days in my practice where I’m [a] psychologist and I’m sort of doing the same thing,” she says. “I’m in my room and people come in and visit and share their thoughts with me.”
That’s not to say that Missy didn’t come away completely unscathed from the experience, explaining that she began seeing a therapist while in college to “sort of make sense of my experiences.”
She wisely describes childhood stardom as simultaneously being treated like an adult yet also infantilized and fostering an unhealthy sense of entitlement.
“Here you are a child, assuming an adult’s role,” she explains. “But it’s the role of an actor … often on set, actors are very much infantilized. And so it’s complicated to then develop a real sense of self. And who am I? Psychologically to have that experience of celebrity is complicated, and to do it as a child, you know, when your mind is forming …
“I see it for myself and what my experience was, but it helps in forms for me, sort of my work with all of my patients, everything that we live resonates through the course of our lives.”
