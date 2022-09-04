Spencer Pratt explains why he called Lisa Kudrow the ‘worst human’

Spencer Pratt has doubled down on his claim that Lisa Kudrow is “one of the worst humans” he’s ever met.

“The Hills” alum continued stirring the pot with a new video shared to TikTok on Saturday, in which he detailed an alleged conversation between the “Friends” star and his wife, Heidi Montag.

“The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there,” the reality star, 39, began, before referencing Kudrow by her iconic character’s name, Phoebe Buffay.

“It was almost like we were filming for ‘Punk’d’ and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar,” he continued.

“As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party.”

Pratt then alleged that the sitcom star, 59, proceeded to tell Montag, 35, that she “needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder her” and that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.”

According to Pratt, Montag waited to see if it was “a joke,” before realizing it clearly wasn’t.

“Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs,” he recalled. “She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being.”

One fan commented, “I’m sorry I love her for that, THATS hilarious,” while another wrote, “Biggest thing I got out of this is that Lisa watched the hills 😂.”

A third follower chimed in, “Well clearly she was invested in the show 😂.”

Fans of “The Hills” will recall that Pratt and Montag were characterized as the show’s main antagonists, starring opposite Montag’s frenemy, Lauren Conrad.

A rep for Kudrow did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The reality TV alum first took to TikTok earlier this week when he responded to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he’s ever met.

“Oh, that’s easy – Phoebe from ‘Friends,’” he said in the social media video. “Hands down one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”

He further fanned the flames of controversy when he told fans he would “think about telling the story” if the clip was viewed a million times.