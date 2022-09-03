CELEBRITIES
Spencer Pratt, Bethenny Frankel call Lisa Kudrow ‘the worst human’
Watch out, Candace Cameron Bure; Lisa Kudrow is coming for your title.
One month after JoJo Siwa posted a viral TikTok in which she called the “Full House” star “the rudest celebrity [she’d] ever met,” Spencer Pratt followed suit by putting Kudrow on blast.
“Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from ‘Friends,’” the “Hills” star, 39 said in a similar-style video Friday afternoon after being prompted the same question.
“Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with,” he added of the “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” star, 59. “By far.”
Ever-vocal Bethenny Frankel agreed with Pratt, commenting on his post, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”
replied to the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, “💯.”
Many fans refused to believe that Kudrow could be unkind to anyone, with several begging the “Pratt Daddy” podcast host to spill “the story behind this.”
“If this hit million plus views i will think about telling the story,” Pratt promised.
Though Frankel, 51, did not divulge more information about her experience with the actress, she certainly didn’t mince words when criticizing the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier this week.
The Skinnygirl founder called Kim, Kylie and their mega-famous sisters “irresponsible” and “reckless” for their “destructive” Photoshop use.
Frankel feels women — especially fellow moms — “can’t compete” with the incredibly high standards the Hulu stars have set.
“The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal,” she explained. “It’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing.”
As for Siwa, Bure has since apologized for snubbing the then-preteen dancer at the premiere of “Fuller House.”
Reps for Kudrow, Pratt and Frankel did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Kandi ends friendship with Marlo
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora says Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton’s friendship is over — even after they briefly made up over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“Marlo gave Kandi some Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Sidora, 37, tells Page Six, recalling the women’s reconciliation at a Jamaica airport that recently aired on the Bravo reality show.
“I think for the moment, it was like, ‘OK, all is well. Thank you for this chicken.’ But in the long term, there’s not real resolve there because you can’t say certain things and just try to apologize and it goes away.”
Hampton, 46, has repeatedly attacked Burruss, also 46, throughout this season, criticizing her marriage to Todd Tucker and even calling her a “ho” who “f–ked everybody for free.” Burruss previously told Page Six that she and Hampton get into an “explosive” fight on this season of “Atlanta.” Though they patched things up after production wrapped — seemingly with the help of fast food — the two began feuding again off-camera.
In June, Hampton slammed Burruss on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast for her frequent talk of sex on “RHOA.” She also accused the Bedroom Kandi creator of not doing enough for the black community.
“Do some s–t for the black culture. We got enough babies and diseases out here. We don’t need no s–t else about sex, Kandi,” she told King.
In a subsequent interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Burruss explained that she was “tired of” Hampton’s “bulls—t.”
“She gets on my motherf—king nerves,” the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer said. “I have been doing way more for the community than all of them. I don’t mind saying it … I put all my businesses in black communities so I can bring more jobs to our community. What’s she doing?”
Sidora teases to Page Six that Hampton said, “sorry, sorry, sorry,” while taping the upcoming “RHOA” reunion — but Burruss wasn’t ready to accept her apologies.
“I feel like Kandi has to stand her ground so Marlo knows you can’t just come across that boundary. That line is set for a reason,” the Drop It With Drew founder says. “And I’m the same way. Once you cross certain boundaries, we’re no longer friends.”
Sidora and Hampton faced conflict of their own during the cast’s Jamaican getaway. Hampton — triggered by her upbringing in the foster care system — slammed Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman, for reversing his plans to adopt Sidoria’s 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
Unlike Burruss, Sidora was able to forgive Hampton — but only after dissecting their blowup in a separate discussion.
“Marlo and I are cool. I feel like I do see Marlo for who she is and I think when we were in Jamaica having that extremely vulnerable conversation, it put things in perspective for me and Marlo,” she explains.
“I don’t agree with how she attacks people … I do feel like Marlo has a lot of work to do and a lot of repairing to do before people can openly trust her and embrace her fully.”
Sidora believes Hampton — who finally scored a full-time role on “Atlanta” during Season 14 — exhibited behavior that was “a little extra” in order to keep her peach.
“It was just very driven by the peach. At some point, you gotta just be Marlo Hampton and let us see who that is for us to build real relationships. And I think she learned her lesson. I really do,” the “Step Up” actress says.
“She’s reflecting. And I’m like, ‘We just need to see a better version of you next year, please. Can the real Marlo show up?’”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
J Balvin takes selfies with Pope Francis at the Vatican
J Balvin is giving us all a much-needed break from Bennifer’s wedding, Leo’s breakup and the latest Kardashian Photoshop fail with some pretty immaculate selfies featuring Pope Francis.
The “Mi Gente” hitmaker, 37, took full advantage of a photo opp we didn’t know we needed on Thursday at the Vatican’s Vitae Foundation Summit, where he and various other international artists gathered to discuss ways to elevate society and culture through art.
Evidently, Balvin feels that the elevation process begins with an impromptu photo shoot with the Catholic Church’s Supreme Pontiff, 85, and we are having a hard time disagreeing.
Photographers at the event captured the Colombian musician (whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) making himself right at home on an empty seat next to Francis, where he proceeded to whip out his iPhone to document the divine interaction.
Dressed to the nines in a sleek black suit, Balvin gleefully leaned into the religious pillar, who opted for his usual all-white papal regalia, and fumbled his way through opening up his device’s front-facing camera.
The momentary besties both flashed major smiles as the “I Like It” collaborator snapped away. At one point, Balvin changed things up and gave the camera a mean mug, prompting Francis to follow suit adorably.
After the brief encounter, the singer shook the Argentina native’s hand and said a few words not audible in the video featured in the former’s Instagram carousel of the exchange.
In his caption, Balvin boasted about their “Latino Gang” and added (in Spanish), “Always on HIGH VIBRATION, LOVE AND TOLERANCE.”
Also during the event, the father of one, who welcomed daughter Rio with longtime girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in June 2021, stood at a podium — where he was flanked by Luis Quinelli, the foundation’s president, and Alejandro Roemmers, Argentinian writer and producer — and answered reporters’ questions.
Salma Hayek rocks red bikini on boat for 56th birthday
Salma Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday with a boat ride — and a red-hot bikini.
The actress smiled and danced with a straw hat in her hand while on the watercraft in an Instagram video posted Friday.
“Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” Hayek captioned the sunny footage. “❤️💃💋 #alwaysgrateful.”
In addition to birthday wishes from Zoe Saldana, Drake, Anthony Hopkins and more celebs, the “House of Gucci” star’s followers praised her bathing-suit body in the comments.
“56 never looks so good,” one Instagram user gushed.
Hayek, who shares a 14-year-old daughter named Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, is no stranger to sharing swimsuit snaps on social media.
The Oscar nominee has been sporting different swimsuits all summer long, from a purple bikini in June to a black two-piece teamed with a matching wrap last month.
Hayek explained to People in December 2020 that while she doesn’t “have time to exercise,” she does have a restorative yoga practice.
“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” the Daytime Emmy winner said in the interview. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.
“She taught me to tone my muscles without clenching them,” she continued.
“You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”
The “Eternals” star also doesn’t have time to diet, previously writing that she is not “good at” it and chooses to do juice cleanses instead.
“Cleansing is like my meditation,” she explained. “It makes me stop, focus and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”
