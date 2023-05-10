Speaker: Five aggrieved aspirants form alliance against Abbas

Five of the candidates vying for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly are grouping against the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) adopted candidates due to anger over the party’s zoning plan.

The APC announced consensus candidates for various positions, but some of the top contenders for the speaker’s seat opposed the move, stating that they were not consulted.

The APC announced a former Minority Leader of the Senate and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godwin Akpabio from the South- South as its consensus candidate for the position of President of the Senate.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation,Senator Barau Jibrin from the North-West was nominated for the position of Deputy President of the Senate

Tajudeen Abbas from North-West was chosen as the consensus candidate for the seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Benjamin Kalu, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, was chosen as the South-East’s candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker.

However, the current Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara (APC/Borno), despite of the zoning plan released by the NWC of the APC, officially declared his speakership bid in Abuja on Monday night.

At the declaration ceremony were co-aspirants who had formed a group to move against the APC aspirants.

Members of the group, according to the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, are the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli; and a former member of the House who is now member-elect, Sani Jaji; and Betara.

However, another front-runner in the speakership race, Yusuf Gagdi, was in attendance. A photograph showing the five aspirants together with Gagdi later emerged online.

In his remarks, Betara said he was shocked that Gbajabiamila did not nominate one of the House leaders and key members of the House to be the next Speaker. According to him, many current members of the chamber do not know Abbas.

Betara partly said, “We are one family. We are moving as a group to get back to the institution. As the engine room of the legislature, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila gave me a name. He calls me the Head Boy. I was surprised that my friend, my boss, nominated one person outside of all of us here.

“If today the Deputy Speaker of the House is contesting, the Chairman (of the Committee on) Appropriation is contesting, the Majority Leader is contesting, then who is closer to the speaker? Nobody! He is picking one person that members of the 9th Assembly – some of us – even don’t know. The 9th Assembly members –a lot of us – (don’t know him).”

Wase, who spoke shortly after Betara’s declaration said “We will work as a team. We will not allow this parliament to be disgraced. We will not allow this parliament to be hijacked. We will not allow this parliament to be made a lame duck. I believe we are loyal to our country first, loyal to our party, loyal to our people.