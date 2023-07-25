Speaker Abass reveals details of meeting with traditional rulers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass has revealed the details of his meeting with traditional leaders on Monday.

Abass spoke with the royal fathers under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) who paid him a courtesy visit to his office.

Abass assured the traditional rulers that the 10th House would work towards keeping its promise of granting a constitutional role for traditional institutions, describing them as “fountains of knowledge and wisdom.”

He expressed gratitude to the royal fathers for finding time to visit him, adding that what they sought to promote and preserve is an institution that gave birth to many of the members in the House, including himself.

He said, “Thank you, our royal fathers. We are very proud of you, and we appreciate your support. We will not forget this gesture of reaching out to us – your children.”

“Your royal highnesses, I’m sure all of you are aware that I’m a product of this institution, and many of our members in the 10th Assembly are also from this background. If I begin to list the names of members from various traditional houses, I’m sure you will be more at ease with us.”

“This is your house; this is where you have the utmost respect. And I can assure you that what happened to the constitution amendment regarding your roles in the past will not repeat itself.”

“That I can assure you because Nigeria cannot be a better place if traditional rulers are not made to take their rightful place.”

“I can tell you that this is one institution where you have the best brains with knowledgeable people. I was at an event the other day in Kaduna, and about 10 traditional rulers who were introduced were people who had served in various professional capacities before leaving to take up the traditional titles.”

The Speaker assured the delegation that previous recommendations would be looked into in the course of altering the constitution.

“We are going to look at the Emir of Lafia’s committee that made some far-reaching recommendations. I assure you that we will look into it and do what’s right and best for this institution and for the country.”

Responding to issues raised by the traditional rulers on challenges facing the country, Abass said the government is doing every possible to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

He added that the government is very conscious of the expectations of Nigerians