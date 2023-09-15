Spanish Women’s World Cup-Winning Players Reject Squad Call-Ups

Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning squad will continue to reject national team call-ups unless there are more changes at the Spanish football federation following the scandal over Luis Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss, a source close to the federation said Friday. “They are not coming,” the source told AFP just hours before new coach Montse Tome was set to announce her squad on Friday for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland on September 22 and 26. Spanish football has been in turmoil since Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips in front of the world’s media after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final on August 20 in Australia.

A letter signed by 81 Spain players, including the 23 world champions, was released last month stating they would not play for the national team without significant changes at the head of the federation.

Since then Rubiales has resigned and the football federation sacked their controversial coach Jorge Vilda, named Tome in his stead and pledged further internal reforms. Tome was Vilda’s former assistant manager.

Spanish media said the players would later on Friday release a statement outlining the changes that they still expect to see before they return to the pitch.

