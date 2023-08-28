Royal Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales’ mother has locked herself inside a church and has announced a hunger strike following the controversy surrounding her son’s conduct at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales kissed Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso after the team’s historic victory over England and later, Hermoso said that the kiss was “against her consent”. Rubiales has faced massive backlash from all circles and FIFA decided to hand him a 90-day suspension after 81 footballers decided to go on strike in response to the incident. However, Rubiales’ mother – Angeles Bejar – denied any wrongdoing on his part and criticised authorities for their “inhumane treatment”.

Bejar said that her strike would last “until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve”, Reuters quoted an EFE report.

The report further stated that Bejar was staying inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in Rubiales’ hometown in southern Spain, Motril, with her sister. She also demanded that Hermoso told the truth about the incident and “stick to the version she gave at the beginning”.

“There is no sexual abuse since there is consent on both sides, as the images prove,” Bejar told EFE as she questioned “why they’re taking it out on him” and what “is behind this whole story”.

“My son is incapable of hurting anyone,” Bejar said.

Rubiales also maintained that he did not do anything wrong and refused to step down from his position as Spanish FA chief. He said that the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.