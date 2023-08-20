Spain will take on England in the much-awaited final match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Sunday. When the Lionesses kick off at Stadium Australia in Sydney they will attempt to do what no England side, men or women, has managed since 1966 — win the World Cup.

Spain will be coming to this clash after defeating Sweden while England thrashed co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-final match. Spain and England met last year in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time.

When will the Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match be played?

The Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match will be played on Sunday, August 20.

Where will the Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match be played?

The Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match will be played at The Stadium, Sydney.

What time will the Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match start?

The Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match?

The Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match will be broadcasted on DD Sports and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match?

The Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Final match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.