Sowore’s party, AAC nominates Caroline Danjuma as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate
The African Action Congress (AAC), Akwa Ibom State has nominated actress Caroline Danjuma as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Mr Iboro Otu, for the 2023 election.
The party said this on Monday, in a statement signed by the State Chairman and the Secretary, Utip Etiebet and Mr. Gabriel Ekpo, respectively.
It said Danjuma was chosen because of her love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities.
The statement read, “On behalf of our great party, the African Action Congress and the Iboro Otu Governorship Campaign Organisation, we write to inform members of our great party, Akwa Ibom State citizens and fellow Nigerians of our party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom State, in the person of Chief Mrs. Caroline Uduak Danjuma.
“Chief Mrs. Caroline, the Obong Uwana of Eket, is an international businesswoman, award-winning actress and philanthropist.
“She is from the family of the former paramount ruler of Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem William Esiet Ekwere.”
The party highlighted Danjuma’s support in separating the conjoined Ayeni Twins, feeding over 3,000 people and advocating for the rights and freedom of Lybian slaves.
“Chief Mrs Caroline is a hardworking mother of three who is passionate about education for all children and youths especially women, she’s a supporter and campaigner for women equality, and an advocate for community development through youth and women enterprise,” the statement read.
The party noted that Caroline will bring to the table her experience in rallying global and national attention towards developmental, political and social issues, which will be instrumental to the party’s success at the polls.
APC to unveil Shettima Wednesday
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will formally unveil its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 poll, Senator Kashim Shettima to Nigerians on Wednesday.
A statement on Tuesday by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, said the event will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.
Those to attend the event according to the statement are all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and APC Caucus in the National Assembly.
Others are all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Diplomatic Corps, presidential aspirants at the June 2022 national convention, APC state chairmen, secretaries and state organising secretaries.
The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu would preside over the occasion while the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would also be in attendance.
Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, justifies Labour Party’s performance
The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the winner of the Osun governorship election.
The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes beating the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested race.
He said, “I declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, on behalf of the chairman of INEC, of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”
According to the total votes recorded by the electoral umpire, the PDP won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas of the state, while the APC won the remaining 13.
The PDP won in Ede North, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun, and Ejigbo LGAs.
While the APC won in Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Irewole, Ife South, and Ife East LGAs.
But reacting to Adeleke’s victory in a statement on Sunday night, Obi, who is a former Anambra State governor, congratulated the LP governorship candidate in the state, Lasun Yusuff, on his “resolve”.
He said, “I congratulate the Labour party candidate, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard-fought battle and their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.”
Justifying the party’s performance, obi said, “To the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.
“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally.
“We must strengthen our collective resolve not to relent in our noble march to take back our country. Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections.
“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breadth of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline, shift the National psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty. – PO”
2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare states position on Muslim-Muslim ticket
Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church Serving has called on Nigerians to prioritise nation building over ethnicity and religion.
Bakare, who was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirants, stated this during a sermon on Sunday.
Reacting to the controversy surrounding the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of running mate, the popular pastor kicked against religious sentiment in politics.
According to him, what the country needs is leadership that would work for both Christian and Muslims.
He said, “We dream of a Nigeria in which every woman as well as every man will be able to aspire to any political office at any time without playing the ethnic card and without recourse to its our turn or it’s their turn.
“What we need is a New Nigeria that works for every Nigerian, Christian as well as Muslim. Nationhood, rather than divisiveness, must be the objective of every engagement.”
Recall that there have been public outcries against the decision of Tinubu to choose the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, who is of the same faith with him, as his running mate.
