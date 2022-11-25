‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle honeymoon in Singapore

Madison LeCroy and her husband, Brett Randle, are celebrating their recent nuptials by exploring Singapore on a lavish honeymoon.

The “Southern Charm” star, 32, has taken to Instagram Stories to share the couple’s adventures with her fans.

The newlyweds began their honeymoon with a first-class experience during the nearly 24-hour travel day on Tuesday.

After landing, they went sightseeing all over Singapore.

In one Instagram Story, LeCroy showed off two chic motorcycles with sidecars that they’d take around downtown.

The two later enjoyed some downtime with a relaxing day hanging by the pool and hitting the spa.

The Bravolebrity also showed off their lavish accommodations with her “Thanksgiving breakfast” at her hotel that included a custom Bloody Mary bar, a mimosa bar with fresh juices and dozens of different pastries.

At one point, they took in the city from above by enjoying strawberries in a room featuring windows on all sides.

The lovebirds teased that this is only the first leg of their honeymoon as the same team that helped plan their destination wedding, Ten Twenty Travel, also designed their dream honeymoon.

They enjoyed dessert while overlooking Singapore at night. Instagram/Madison LeCroy

LeCroy and Randle, 36 — who got legally married in Charleston last week — said “I do” at a small beachfront ceremony in Mexico in front of 40 friends and family on Saturday.

The mom of one kept her wedding look effortless chic in a white Reem Acra dress with a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves that were embellished with small white flowers from top to bottom.

Randle also looked handsome as ever in a Tom Jones tan linen suit with brown loafers and a white boutonnière matching her bouquet.

The couple has had quite the year celebrating their love as their wedding and honeymoon come a little over a year after LeCroy announced their engagement last October.

The engagement news initially stunned fans as the two had only been dating seven months after meeting at her friend’s bachelorette party in Scottsdale, Ariz., that spring.