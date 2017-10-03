Southeast PDP snubs Fayose, embraces zoning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast says it will only support a candidate of northern extraction for the presidency in the 2019 general election.

The Zonal Chairman of the party, Austin Umahi, disclosed this while reading a communiqué at the end of a zonal meeting of the PDP in Enugu.

This is coming days after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti (Southwest) declared to run for the presidential ticket of the party contrary to the party’s zoning agreement.

PDP has zoned the presidential ticket to the north while it zoned the chairmanship position to the Southwest.

”We are committed to the PDP zoning arrangement of president to the North and national party chairman to the South of Nigeria.

”We mandate our governors, zonal chairman and national assembly leaders to liaise with other zones to reach an understanding in respect of the next national chairman of our party,” Umahi said.

Umahi stated that they were fully in support of the party’s candidate for the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

The meeting was attended by a former Vice President Alex Ekwueme, the governors of Abia and Enugu states while Ebonyi governor was represented by his deputy.

Also in attendance were Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.), Emeka Ihedioha and the Legal Adviser of the party in Abia, Ukpai Ukairo