Southampton vs Man Utd: Ten Hag drops Ronaldo, Maguire again
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has left Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire out of his starting XI to face Southampton in Saturday’s early kick-off.
It is the second consecutive game both players have been benched by Ten Hag.
The Dutchman had dropped Ronaldo and Maguire for the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
The former Ajax boss sticks with the same players that started against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford.
That means Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford lead the attack at St Mary’s Stadium.
Lisandro Martinez also partners Raphael Varane in the centre of defence.
Man Utd starting XI vs Southampton: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford
EPL: Chelsea fans, he’s that good – Gary Lineker hails Tuchel’s newest signing
Former Leicester City striker, Gary Lineker, has admitted that he’s “gutted” to see Wesley Fofana leave.
However, he reckons Chelsea will soon have a global star on their hands.
Fofana is set to join the Blues in the coming days in a deal that will be worth over £70million.
The 21-year-old has been pushing for a move to Chelsea – who Leicester coincidentally face at 3pm on Saturday – over the past fortnight.
His behaviour has resulted in him being dropped from the first-team squad by manager Brendan Rodgers, who’s forced him to train with the club’s under-21s.
“Gutted to lose him but wish Wesley Fofana well. Every player wants to play Champions League football so it’s understandable.
“Chelsea fans, you’ve got the most prodigiously talented young central defender in the world. Yes, I believe he’s that good,” Lineker tweeted.
Antony makes desperate transfer demand to Ajax chiefs as latest Man Utd bid rejected
Ajax star Antony is clearly growing tired of his side’s stance as the summer transfer window nears its end after Manchester United’s latest offer was swiftly rejected
Antony has once again made it clear to the Ajax hierarchy that he wants to leave the club this summer as Manchester United’s latest official bid was rejected by the Dutch giants.
The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from the Red Devils throughout the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag desperate to reunite with a winger he knows exactly how to get a tune out of from their shared time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
United have reportedly made multiple bids, with their latest offer of £75million being swiftly snubbed as the Eredivisie champions continue to stand firm and try to hold out for their asking price of £84m. This is only causing further frustration for the player in question, who is thought to have told Ajax he wants to leave on multiple occasions.
While the Brazilian stopped short of expressing any anger at his current side, he appeared to show signs of frustration that his message is not being listened to.
Antony took the chance to send a message to the Ajax faithful, who may not be exactly overjoyed at the fact one of their prized assets has been so vocal in his desire to force through an exit.
He said: “I hope Ajax fans can understand me because the future of a football player is totally uncertain. The opportunities can be unique, my message to the fans is one of gratitude.”
With less than a week until the window’s close, it looks like this is one deal that could go right to the wire as the ball is now in United’s court. The Red Devils will mull over whether to part ways with the required £84m or miss out on one of their main transfer targets.
Mikel Arteta rues top four miss
Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification by two points to arch-rivals Tottenham after a collapse in form towards the end of the last Premier League season
Mikel Arteta watched Tottenham land a plum Champions League draw – and wished Arsenal had not blown it.
As the Gunners were dealt a relatively kind hand, travel-wise, in the Europa League group stage, Arteta claimed he was excited to be back on the Thursday night hamster wheel with PSV Eindhoven, FC Zurich and Norwegian dark horses Bodo/Glimt for company. They may have dodged long-haul trips to deep backward Europe, but he admitted Arsenal could – and should – have been on the lucrative ferris wheel instead of Spurs, reflecting ruefully: “We need to learn the lessons and understand why we’re not there.”
Arteta, presiding over the only 100 per cent record in all four divisions ahead of unbeaten Fulham’s visit to the Emirates on Saturday, has good reason to be in buoyant mood.
New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been a perfect fit, central defender William Saliba has been a revelation and £72million club-record flop Nicolas Pepe has been farmed out on loan to Nice, leaving scope for at least one more incoming transfer before the window closes next week. But Arteta’s excitement at the Gunners’ renewal of European orbit – they never made it past Dover last season – has been tempered by the consequences of their blow-out in May.
Arsenal were on course for a return to the top four until ruinous back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle in the home straight left them fifth. In through-the-keyhole Amazon Prime documentary All Or Nothing: Arsenal, the normally-measured Spaniard let rip at his players after the damaging 2-0 loss at St James’ Park, telling them: “Shut your mouth and eat it.”
But Arteta is looking forward to getting his passport stamped again, saying: “We missed it in the last year so much – those nights at the Emirates, the atmosphere, playing against European teams and the preparation is great. And it brings opportunities to players because we can rotate more, everybody is participating.”
Ah, but shouldn’t Arsenal have been rubbing shoulders with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, not Bodo in the Arctic Circle?
“We could have been there, and maybe in another year with the same level of performance that we had we should be there,” conceded Arteta. “But we weren’t there so we need to learn the lessons, understand why we weren’t there and what is the level required, go to the next step and try again. It is only (a less glamorous competition) on paper – the reality is pretty different, and I think there are some good examples around of big teams who have won the competition in the last few years.”
Arteta is refusing to shout the odds about Arsenal being genuine title contenders, warning: “We’ve done nothing – we’ve won three games, that’s all. We need to beat Fulham right now and in order to do that we’re going to have to be really good – perform at the level we’ve been performing at or even higher.
“You’re not going to hear it (title contenders) from me. It’s the next game, the next training session. We go day-by-day. But It’s a very different problem from this time last year (when Arsenal lost their first three games without scoring) – I prefer this problem, that’s for sure.
“We need to maintain the cohesion of the team, the belief in the team that everybody is able to contribute. I keep the standards high and keep the demands even higher and make sure everybody is at it every single day.”
