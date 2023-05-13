Saturday, May 13, 2023
FOOTBALL

Southampton relegated with whimper by Fulham loss

By Online Editor
0
Southampton relegated with whimper by Fulham loss
Aleksandar Mitrovic reached a career-high top-flight tally of 12 goals with Fulham's second at Southampton

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Southampton’s 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated after a defeat at home by Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, making his return from an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, sealed Saints’ fate with a stooping header after Carlos Vinicius’ opener.

The hosts could have few complaints about the outcome after producing a muted performance despite knowing they had to win to have any chance of pulling off an unlikely survival mission.

They did have a Carlos Alcaraz strike disallowed for a marginal offside just before Vinicius broke the deadlock but the confident Cottagers were comfortably the better side.

Willian’s first-half volley was cleared off the line by fellow Brazilian Lyanco, who had earlier been fortunate to escape a video assistant referee’s penalty check for handball.

But Vinicius tucked home after Lyanco’s clearance ricocheted to him kindly off Harrison Reed and Mitrovic nodded in his 12th league goal of the season from Harry Wilson’s cross.

Southampton, lethargic throughout, had no response after falling behind and will be playing Championship football next season for the first time since 2012.

Previous article
Kenya doomsday cult death toll climbs to 201 – official
Next article
10 persons killed, many houses burnt in Taraba community over kingship crisis
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network