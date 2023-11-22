South Africa MPs vote to suspend Israeli ties

South African members of parliament have voted to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and to suspend all diplomatic relations.

The governing African National Congress – which dominates parliament – has long been critical of Israel and it supported the motion in parliament.

The motion called for the closure of the embassy and suspension of ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire and commits to binding negotiations.

It was passed by 248 votes to 91. As it did so, some members shouted “free, free Palestine”.

Ahead of the vote in South Africa, Israel recalled its ambassador “for consultations” – a move it said followed the “the latest South African statements”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently referred Israel to the International Criminal Court for potential war crimes and recalled South Africa’s diplomats from Israel.

He chaired a virtual summit of the Brics group of countries on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza.

His language was blunt, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and also denouncing what he called the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.

Israel has said its actions in Gaza are ones of self-defence and its aim is to eliminate Hamas.