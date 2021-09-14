NEWS
Son of Kano governor, Ganduje drags mother to EFCC over fraud
Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, shunned an invitation extended to her by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to report for questioning, last week, over a bribery and land fraud case reported by her son, Abdualzeez.
Mrs Ganduje was invited to report last Thursday to the Abuja headquarters of the EFCC.
Abdulazeez had dragged his mum, Hafsat Ganduje, to the EFCC, sources familiar with the matter said, suggesting a pattern of corruptly using family access to power for private enrichment.
Ganduje, the governor, had previously been involved in a corruption-related scandal.
He has struggled to untangle himself from the public perception that he is a corrupt public servant since 2018 when Daily Nigerian published a series of videos that showed the governor collecting money from a government contractor.
Abdulazeez reported to the anti-graft agency that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars and at least N35million as “facilitation commission.”
It was further learnt that Abdulazeez said he paid the sum in dollars to his mother, Mrs Ganduje.
“But three months later, (the property developer) discovered that the plots of land he wanted and had paid the first family for had been allocated to other buyers and he then requested to be refunded,” a source was quoted as saying.
Asked to comment on the matter, a spokesperson for Kano State Government, Mohammed Garba, said, “I am not aware” and, so, he could not comment.
EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not comment on the matter when contacted on Monday.
Kabba Prison Break: Security recaptures 99 inmates
Security operatives have recaptured about 99 inmates out of the 294 that escaped from the Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi State, after some gunmen attacked the facility at about 11.03 Sunday night.
Although over 150 other inmates were still at large as at last night, reports also had it that no fewer than two security personnel, including a soldier and a police officer, died, when the gunmen invaded the facility to free the inmates.
Sources hinted that the suspected gunmen, who came in seven Hilux vans with sophisticated weapons were believed to have come on a mission to release some of the inmates from the correction centres.
The gunmen, however, had a field day shooting sporadically into the air, which enabled them to carry out their mission.
While nothing, according to an account, suggested that an improvised explosive device was used to gain access, despite having an iron door, at the scene were shattered glasses of the windows and broken ceiling.
According to inside sources, the hoodlums, who arrived the centre at about 11.03 on Sunday night and left around 3.00am on Monday morning, forcefully released the inmates, many of whom were brought from the Koto-Karfi Correctional Centre, following an ongoing renovation, compelled after the perimeter fencing caved in.
Sources further hinted that some of the inmates had voluntarily returned to the centre, while others went to the palace to surrender by themselves, after realising the implication of their action, yet, the Kogi State Vigilance Service claimed to have arrested some others in the bushes.
The Comptroller General, Haileru Dan Baba, said investigation into the development had commenced but declined further comment on the matter.
The state comptroller, who was at the scene of incident, also declined to speak with journalists.
All heads of security agencies, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police, Commander, Army Records, Director State Security Service and special adviser to the Kogi State Governor, Jerry Omodara had also visited the scene of attack.
The Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, called on the federal and state governments as well as the security agencies to beef up security around the country, stressing that it was a big surprise to hear that gunmen came at 11pm and left around 3.00am in the morning.
The royal father noted the the the vigilance group was though trying its best, he maintained that their best could not be enough in face of sophisticated weapons brought by the suspected gunmen
Russian mercenaries coming to fight Jihadists
A deal is close that would allow Russian mercenaries into the West African nation of Mali, to help wage war against Jihadists.
The deal permits Russian private military contractors, the Wagner Group, to operate in the former French colony, the sources said.
The deal permits Russian private military contractors, the Wagner Group, to operate in the former French colony, the sources said.
A European source who tracks West Africa and a security source in the region said at least 1,000 mercenaries could be involved.
Two other sources believed the number was lower, but did not provide figures.
Four sources said the Wagner Group would be paid about 6 billion CFA francs ($10.8 million) a month for its services. One security source working in the region said the mercenaries would train Malian military and provide protection for senior officials.
The impending deal has angered France, Mali’s former colonialists and are making moves to frustrate it.
France’s diplomatic offensive, the diplomatic sources said, includes enlisting the help of partners including the United States to persuade Mali’s junta not to press ahead with the deal, and sending senior diplomats to Moscow and Mali for talks.
France is worried the arrival of Russian mercenaries would undermine its decade-old counter-terrorism operation against al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents in the Sahel region of West Africa at a time when it is seeking to draw down its 5,000-strong Barkhane mission to reshape it with more European partners, the diplomatic sources said.
“An intervention by this actor would therefore be incompatible with the efforts carried out by Mali’s Sahelian and international partners engaged in the Coalition for the Sahel for security and development of the region,” the source said.
A spokesperson for the leader of Mali’s junta, which took power in a military coup in August 2020, said he had no information about such a deal.
“These are rumours. Officials don’t comment on rumours,” said the spokesperson, Baba Cisse, who declined further comment.
Mali’s defence ministry spokesperson said: “Public opinion in Mali is in favour of more cooperation with Russia given the ongoing security situation. But no decision (on the nature of that cooperation) has been made.”
Nigeria deports Beninese woman impregnated by son
Fati Sime, a Benin Republic woman immigrant, who bore three children for her son, Adamu, has been repatriated.
It had been reported how operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State arrested the Beninise woman and her son for incest.
The duo were arrested after the district head of Mose community in Kaima Local Government Area of the state called the attention of the people to the calamitous relationship.
The incident had sent a wave of shock across the country.
Speaking with Daily Trust on Monday, NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said Fati and her son had been deported.
“Fati and her first son, Adamu, were deported with directive of Commandant’s after the investigation and handed over to the Benin Republic operatives at the border.”
“But during investigation, the first son, Adamu confessed that he has been having carnal knowledge of his mother for seven years,” Afolabi added.
