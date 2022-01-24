Son of Hollywood actress Regina King commits suicide

Hollywood star actress Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died after committing suicide.

A statement by the Kings expressed devastation at the sudden demise of the 26-year-old Alexander.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others

“Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” the statement reads.

Ian was King’s only child with her record producer ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr

Until his death, Ian was an artist and disc jockey.

He was known for always accompanying his Golden Globe award-winning mum to the red carpet of several events.