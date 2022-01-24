CELEBRITIES
Son of Hollywood actress Regina King commits suicide
Hollywood star actress Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died after committing suicide.
A statement by the Kings expressed devastation at the sudden demise of the 26-year-old Alexander.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.
“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others
“Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” the statement reads.
Ian was King’s only child with her record producer ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr
Until his death, Ian was an artist and disc jockey.
He was known for always accompanying his Golden Globe award-winning mum to the red carpet of several events.
CELEBRITIES
Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years
Nollywood darling, Mercy Aigbe has found love again.
The actress and film producer has found love four years after parting ways with her erstwhile husband, Lanre Gentry.
Aigbe has continued to hint at the identity of her new man referring to him as Alhaji the owner.
Aigbe on Sunday unveiled the identity of Alhaji the owner . He is Alhaji Kazim Adeoti.
Aigbe’s new man is also an entertainment practitioner and big investor in an online streaming platform.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Anna Kendrick and actor Bill Hader have been quietly dating for a year
Actress Anna Kendrick and actor Bill Hader have been secretly dating for more than a year.
A source told People “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” the insider told the outlet. “They met years ago. She’s hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”
The “Pitch Perfect” star, 36, and the “SNL” alum, 43, both starred in the Disney+ Christmas movie “Noelle” in 2019.
The source added;
“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet.
“They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”
The relationship report comes a year and a half after it was reported that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson called it quits in July 2020. The two split just seven months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes that January.
Prior to Bilson, Hader was married to film director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. The two still co-parent daughters Hannah Kathryn, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley Clementine, 7.
Kendrick, who has notoriously kept her love life out of the public eye, previously dated British cinematographer Ben Richardson. The former couple met on the set of “Drinking Buddies” in 2013 and began dating in 2014.
At one point in 2015, Kendrick and Richardson even sparked engagement rumors. The two ultimately ended things at an unknown point; they were last spotted holding hands in 2019, according to Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for selling her daughter True’s used clothes for money
Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged on Twitter after she revealed she is selling her daughter True’s used clothes for money.
Khloe took to Twitter to write: “OMG I miss seeing True in these outfits” with a link to a website with her daughter’s used clothes.
The Kardashians/Jenners are used to selling clothes from their closet online but when Twitter users noticed the prices Khloe was selling the used clothes for, they called her out.
Some accused her of selling higher than the price at which stores sell brand new clothing items.
Others asked why she couldn’t just give the used clothes out.
See some comments below.
