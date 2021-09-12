NEWS
Son impregnates mother thrice in Kwara
The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a woman and her son over alleged incestuous relationship.
The incident, which happened in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, has already produced three children.
The mother, Fati Sime and her son, Adamu Sabi Sime, relocated to the community from Benin Republic.
Another son of Fati, who was also said to be sleeping with her, is said to be at large.
Confirming the incident to newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday, the Spokesperson of the Kwara State NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the mother and her two sons have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further background checks because they lacked the necessary papers to stay in Nigeria.
“Yes, the case is true. It was reported to us last Thursday by one Mallam Bandede, the district Head of Mosne Community in Kaiama.
“When our operatives in Kaiama got there, we discovered that the mother (Fati) has three children for Adamu Sabi, her biological son.
“Further check revealed that the younger brother of the accused , who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, is now at large,” Babawale said.
Some of the residents in Kaiama, who spoke on phone with our reporter on Sunday, expressed shock over the incident.
They called on the immigration service to always carry out diligent checks in profiling foreigners who are migrating into the country.
NEWS
Aisha Buhari resumes hostility, taunts Pantami
After what seemed a break from attacking her husband or his appointees on social media, First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the news.
This time around, it is the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, that seems to be the target.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the First Lady shared a video showing Pantami shedding tears during one of his sermons.
The minister burst into tears after his reciter read a verse of the Holy Quran.
“That is the Garden we shall give as their own to those of Our servants who were devout,” read the reciter from Surah Maryam, Verse 63.
In response, Pantami sobbed, “O Allah! Make me one of them. O Allah! Make me one of them!”
The First Lady, who posted the video, attached a short Hausa sentence to it.
“A chire tsoro a yi abinda ya dace”, which can be interpreted as “Be courageous to do the right thing”.
It is unclear why the president’s wife posted this video, which is currently generating attention on social media.
She put up the post three weeks after Pantami joined Yusuf, her son, with Zahra Bayero, at Bichi Central mosque in Kano.
The wedding was the talk of the town.
Aisha Buhari has on different occasions criticised her husband or those around him publicly.
NEWS
VAT: Southwest states plan joint action
The Southwest states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo may team up to present a common front on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), it was gathered Saturday night.
Some other states, including Kaduna, Delta, Enugu and Cross River, are reviewing development of the last few days on the matter especially Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal which requires parties in the VAT dispute to stay action pending the resolution of all legal issues in contention.
Sources said yesterday that Houses of Assembly in the Southwest are currently discussing how they could present a common front on the collection of VAT.
The discussions are being held by the Majority Leaders of the assemblies under the auspices of the Southwest Legislative Reforms and Implementation Committee (SLRIC).
Chaired by the Majority Leader of Lagos State, Hon. Bolanle Sanai Agunbiade, the SLRIC has as members all the Majority Leaders of assemblies in the zone.
The committee, according to a source, has resolved to discuss and work out the legal frameworks of how the states will react to the ongoing dispute over VAT collection as well as the implementation of the resolutions across the zone.
One of the key players in the talks said: “All the state assemblies in the Southwest are poised to toe the path championed by Lagos State House of Assembly.
“I can confirm to you that the issue is being handled by a high powered legislative committee established to ensure common fronts to all issues of common interest in the zone. The VAT matter is one of such issues and we are discussing it.
“The committee has started discussing the issue and we are coming out with a common position on the matter. What Lagos has done as usual is to blaze the trail.”
Responding to Appeal Court’s order that status quo be maintained on the issue,the source said: “this whole uproar is not just about collecting VAT but discussing, understanding and implementing the issues being raised about the matter correctly.
“We, as lawmakers, will not just act without considering the implications. That is why we are threading the honourable path of legislation. Lagos has started it as usual and I can tell you other states in the Southwest will follow suit. Not fewer than three other state assemblies have commenced the process of legislating on VAT as it concerns their states.
“As legislators, we will do the needful irrespective of whatever the status quo is. We know what the law says and we understand what the issues are. Without being sentimental, we are dissecting the matter and gradually, we are bringing out the various complications to be addressed. At the end of this whole uproar, I believe we will arrive at a common position nationwide.”
A separate source in Akure yesterday said the Ondo State government might join Lagos and River states in the battle to collect VAT.
A top government official said plans were on to send a bill to the State House of Assembly on the matter.
The source stated that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was ready to support any move to increase government finances.
Another official said the Ondo governor was waiting for the final decision by the Supreme Court before making a move.
Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, could not be reached for comments.
NEWS
N194bn COVID-19 allocations to Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Sokoto missing — BudgIT
Of the N209.61 billion COVID-19 allocation made to Enugu, Sokoto, Delta and Kaduna states, only N14.73 billion was disbursed by the states, according to findings made by transparency and accountability civil society organisations, BudgIT and Follow The Money International.
They revealed that the sum of N50.13bn was earmarked for COVID-19 related spendings in Delta State in the 2020 budget but only N4.92bn was expended, creating a shortfall of N41.21bn.
Representative of Follow The Money International, Pearl Utuk, presented the findings at a press conference organised by BudgIT in Abuja on Saturday.
She said: “An allocation of N50.13bn was earmarked for COVID-19 related spending in Delta State 2020 budget, N4.92bn was expended, creating a shortfall of N41.21bn.
“In the same light, the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the agency saddled with the responsibility of administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, got zero out of the N1.45bn allocated to it for capital spending in 2020, according to the 2020 Financial Statement of the Office of the Accountant General of Enugu State.
“Sokoto received the sum of N1.17bn as COVID-19 donations from different sources and allocated N525.47m to COVID-19 related initiatives.
“In the same light, Kaduna State spent just N9.29bn out of its N156.86bn COVID-19 budget, with N6.53bn spent on health and N171.54 on social protection.
“It was also discovered that funds were mismanaged and distribution of palliatives was largely hijacked by politicians for their party supporters rather than the vulnerable members of the society. This led to the vandalization of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses in the various states.
“On vaccine distribution, the civil society organisations observed that most Primary Health Care Centres responsible for the administration of the vaccine lacked required amenities and most health workers decried poor remuneration and inadequate personal protective equipment.”
In the light of its observations, BudgIT called on state governments to establish a dedicated fund for epidemic preparedness and health security as well as stipulated guidelines for accessing such funds.
“State governments should institute mechanisms to incentivise vaccine uptake by citizens. State governments should intensify collaboration with CSOs to improve the sensitization on COVID-19 acceptance.
“In the aftermath of the pandemic, state governments should improve investments in healthcare infrastructure to enhance the capacity of the states to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks.”
