Director of Genocide Prevention in Africa at the Christian Solidarity International (CSI) in Switzerland, Dr. Franklyne Ogbunewzeh, has revealed how politicians in the European Union privately refer to the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Manuel Noriega of Africa.

The German-based Nigerian researcher spoke during an exclusive interview with 90MinutesAfrica hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo.

While commenting on the image of Nigeria in the international community, Dr. Ogbunewzeh said that Bola Tinubu’s shady past has brought disrepute to the country.

“Lots of German politicians now refer to Bola Tinubu as Africa’s Manuel Noriega,” Ogbunewzeh disclosed during the interview. “They wouldn’t say that openly, but they tell me that privately.”

Manuel Noriega was a former Panama dictator who was ousted from power through a US military invasion of the country due to his alleged ties with drug trafficking.

According to Dr. Franklyne Ogbunewzeh, Nigeria has become a country where “graft, greed, and corruption have eaten into the fabric of the society.”

He said that the revelations that Tinubu forfeited drug money to the United States and the issue of his forged certificates do not augur well for the country as the president has become the “summary of Nigeria.”

The Senior Research Fellow at CSI described the wave of questions around Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar’s certificates as silly distractions that lack any substance. “Because if there were substances to these, they could have ruined them even before the election,” he said.