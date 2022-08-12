NEWS
Soludo suspends LG Chairman over alleged killing of wife
Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has suspended the transition committee chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon Mbazulike Iloka.
Iloka, who is popularly known as Mba Mba, was suspended over the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death last Sunday morning.
Iloka’s wife, Chidiebere, was said to have slumped and died on Sunday morning, after serving her husband breakfast.
But those who know the coupe insisted that Iloka may have killed his wife, as he has a record of consistently battering her.
Signs of violence was also found on her body, while a huge wound on her head aroused suspicion, leading to public outcry over her death.
In a letter of suspension, which was signed by Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affair, Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, the chairman was asked to hand over to the head of Local Government administration, to avoid interfering in investigation.
The letter read: “Following the sad news of the death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on 7th August 2022, there have been a massive outcry over the circumstances leading to her death, including alleged possible homicide.
“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.
“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration, not later that 12th August 2022, until further notice.”
Iloka has only recently been appointed chairman of the local government. He has only been in office for about a week before his eventual removal.
NEWS
We won’t use force to rescue abducted train victims – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday that the federal government will not use force in securing the release of the remaining abductees of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train.
The president said they had weighed all options and concluded that the best way to bring all the victims back home safely was not to use force. He, however, said that the federal government was doing everything within its powers to ensure the safe return of the remaining captives.
The President gave the assurance Thursday during a meeting with the representatives of the families of the victims at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting came two days after seven more kidnapped passengers of the March 28 train attack regained their freedom after spending 135 days in the custody of the terrorists.
The terrorists have been releasing the captives piecemeal with credible sources saying they are extorting money from the families of the victims.
Many of the victims earlier released said their families had paid ransom as much as N100m.
While some sources close to the federal government said some of the abductees were released after “prisoner swap”, it was learnt that the terrorists have been reneging on most of the promises they made.
One of the sources said while the government is reluctant to use force, many families of the victims have been pauperised because they have sold their houses, farms, and other assets to raise ransom.
According to the source, “Many families are still trying to raise the ransom because the terrorists are not willing to accept any entreaties; they operating from advantaged position.
“They have released most of their high profile members from Kuje prison; they have also secured the release of their children in custody of government through prisoner swap and they are using the remaining captives as human shield and at the same time collecting ransom from desperate families,” he said.
One of the victims released some weeks ago said that not all of them were invited to the presidency.
“I was not invited…The security operatives have our numbers but only a few were invited to interact with the president,” he said.
‘Your abduction traumatic’
Addressing those who made it to the villa, Buhari, who commiserated with the families of the victims and those who lost their loved ones, said since the “terrible and cowardly attack by the criminal elements” on March 28, 2022, the nation had joined them to endure a period of difficulty and emotional pains.
He told them that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, several actions had been taken by government to bring succour to the affected families and to prevent a recurrence in the country.
The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, explained his reason for discarding the use of lethal military force in extracting the remaining abductees.
“I have been informed that at last count, there remain about 31 people in the hands of the kidnappers, and our determination is to work towards returning these 31 people to their families.
“It is understandable that emotions typically run high, we have received several suggestions about the deployment of lethal military force in extracting those still being held in captivity.
“This option has indeed been considered and evaluated. However, the condition to guarantee a successful outcome and minimize potential collateral damage could not be assured and therefore that course of action had to be reluctantly discarded.
“My primary concern is to get everyone released safe and unhurt,’’ he said.
The President, while speaking on his recent instruction to security and law enforcement agencies to bring an end to inhumane action against innocent Nigerians, stressed the need to take the fight to the terrorists and demonstrate that there was no hiding place for them within the borders of the country.
He said: “Each one of them will be hunted and pursued and spoken to in the language that they understand.”
Buhari said the ongoing killing of terrorists by the military would not stop.
“Judging by the available reports to me and news that have begun emerging in the last few days, I will say they (security operatives) have heard this instruction and are responding appropriately.
“In the past couple of days, you must have heard about the number of terrorists neutralized by the military, and number of hostages freed. These efforts will not stop, or reduce,” he said.
In his remarks, the Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, said in the first week of his resumption in the ministry, he met with the relatives of the victims of the Kaduna train attack and updated them on all the efforts the government was making to ensure the safe return of their loved ones.
It was not clear at the time of going to press whether besides consoling the victims the president had assured them of any other support.
‘No money to pay ransom’
A representative of the victims of the train abduction, Alhaji Sabiu Mohammed, appealed to the federal government to assist families of those not yet released.
‘‘Please, we want to see our loved ones and many have found themselves in very critical situations. We do not have the money that they (kidnappers) are demanding. Please, Mr President, we know you are doing your best…please, please we want to see our loved ones,” Mohammed said.
NEWS
DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo church attack suspects
The Defence Headquarters Wednesday gave details of the suspects arrested in connection with the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church Owo in Ondo State.
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had on Tuesday during a parley with media executives and editors revealed the names of the terrorists who masterminded the Owo attack.
Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, in a statement yesterday, said the clarification became necessary because of the conflicting feedback on the earlier announcement.
Akpor said Irabor had confirmed the arrest of four suspects through the collaborative efforts of the military and DSS personnel at Eika, in Okehi Local Government Area, Kogi on Aug. 1.
“Those arrested included Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal”
“The Defence Chief said, preliminary investigation revealed that Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza was the mastermind of the terror attack on the Owo Catholic Church.
“As well as the attack on a Police Station in Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State on 23 June 2022, during which a policeman was killed and weapons carted away,” he said.
Akpor said Irabor also mentioned the arrest of another terrorist, Idris Ojo, aged 32, who was apprehended at Ayetoro Osi, Ondo State through the combined effort of military and DSS personnel on August 7.
NEWS
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Pope not against my appointment as DG of Tinubu’s campaign – Lalong
Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organization, Simon Lalong, says he will not resign as the party DG campaign organisation.
Mr Lalong said that even Pope is not opposed to his appointment
Mr Lalong, who is also the Governor of Plateau, an ardent Catholic, said the Pope had not told him that accepting to lead the Muslim-Muslim APC presidential ticket was against the tenets of Christianity.
Some groups had staged rallies in Abuja, calling on Mr Lalong to reject the offer to serve as the DG of APC presidential campaign organisation.
However, the governor said he would not reject his new appointment just to satisfy the wishes of certain individuals or groups.
”The Pope is not angry with my decision to be the DG of the Muslim-Muslim presidential campaign.
“I came back home and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) welcomed me at the airport.
”The next day I addressed stakeholders of Plateau and I told them why I’m accepting and then there was jubilation, all of them accepted.
“So, if you see people talking about me rejecting, I have already accepted – is not an issue. Some of them have already keyed into it – I’m a Christian. If you watch my TVC interview I saw, I was born a Catholic, baptized a catholic, confirmed a catholic.
“Today, I went through missionary schools. I was taught by missions that I respect my being a Christian.
“I have been given the highest award by the Pope, I still hold that award – the highest Papal Award, I want people to know, Knight of Saint Gregory the Great, I have it and one day if you want I will wear my uniform and come here. So those who are talking about it I don’t even know where they are.
“I hold a Papal Knight and as a catholic everything we do, we do it and send the advice to the Pope.
“The Pope has not told me that what I’m doing (to accept Director General) is bad – As a catholic, we take that direction.
“But, generally as a governor of a State, I’m not responsible to only my faith. I’m responsible to other people who belong to other faiths, who are not even Muslims or Christians’’
He urged Nigerians to grow up from ethnic or religious sentiments.
Mr Lalong said that he had already accepted the job and there was nothing anybody could do to dissuade him from performing his responsibilities.
Mr Lalong said he was in the Presidential Villa to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the University of Jos as a national cancer centre as well as granting presidential pardon to the former Governor of the state, Joshua Dariye.
According to him, the people of the state will remain grateful to the president for delivering a lot of democratic dividends to the State.
“My visit to the President is to come and show him appreciation because of what he has done for Plateau State in the last few months.
”Just a week or two ago, we just got approval to make the University of Jos a Cancer Centre.
“I saw over N3 billion approved for the institution as a special centre for cancer. So, it’s not a small achievement.
“Recently, the President approved the establishment of an orthopaedic hospital in Jos, Plateau; the only one in North-Central.
“He also approved the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Wase. Another one is the Federal Polytechnic Shendam, which is almost starting this year in October to be precise.
“The president has also approved the conversion of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, to a Federal University of Education and immediately approved the establishment of another Federal college of Education in the State.
“We were just celebrating that one then we also heard of the establishment of a Zonal campus of the Nigerian Law School for North-Central in Jos.
“We cannot have all these achievements and not come and show appreciation to the President,” he said.
