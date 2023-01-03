Soludo reacts to killing of Obosi PG, several others in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has reacted to the killing of the President General of Obosi Community, Hon Ike Okolo on January 2, 2023.

Okolo was gunned down by suspected cultists in his car in Obosi community. One other person was also reportedly killed, with his face shattered, making it difficult to identify him.

There have been series of cult related attacks in several communities in Anambra State for sometime now, but the violence seemed to have increased during the yuletide.

In Awka, one man was shot dead on January 2, in Ifite, about two persons were also said to have been gunned down, while in Nodu, Okpuno community, four men sitting in Obi Maduka’s compound on New Year day, and being entertained by their host, were shot dead by suspected cultists.

The victims’ names were given as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna Maduka.

In a press release by the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo decried the incidents.

“The State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has condemned the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi and Okpuno in Idemili North and Awka South Council Areas respectively.

“Governor Soludo condemns these mindless killings in the strongest terms and has assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have ran out of town. He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law.”

He said that during this festive season, Anambra has enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades as it was traffic-free with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government during the festive season, with Anambra Youth Volunteers and the State traffic management agency working 24 hours at all the critical points to control traffic.

“Monday that used to be observed as sit at home, witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the State bubbled with activities all over.

“Governor Soludo further reassured that the cult gangs that fought today will surely be tracked down and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,” he added.

