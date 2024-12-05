Soludo demotes six head teachers for collecting fees in Anambra

The Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, has demoted six head teachers for collecting fees from their pupils.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi announced the measure during a press briefing in Awka.

Recall that Anambra State Government has been implementing free education policy from Nursery to Junior Secondary Schools extending the policy to Senior Secondary Schools this year.

Sanctions has been meted out in the past on head teachers and principals who went against the policy to collect any form of fees from their pupils or students.

According to Dr. Nwadinobi, the demoted head teachers include Mrs. Uju Okoye of Awada Primary School 1; Mrs. Eunice Nwanneka of Awada Primary School 2; Mrs. Patience Obioma of Awada Primary School 3; Mrs. Elizabeth Ekene of Awada Primary School 4; Mrs. Gloria Nkolika of Awada Primary School 5; and Mrs. Chinwe Muluako of Awada Primary School 6.

She said they have been mandated to refund all collected monies, step down, and hand over to the next ranking teacher and further warned that subsequently any headteacher found guilty would be dismissed as their actions undermine the free education policy of the state government and efforts towards compulsory free education for all.

Dr Nwadinobi added that the state government has increased the monthly imprest for the running of schools to N50,000, provides teaching aids like marker and white boards to all the schools; and the sum of N1,500 per pupil to cover all forms of levies; as such head teachers have no reason to collect any money from any pupil in whatever guise.

She also revealed that closing time for public owned primary schools is 2:10pm and 1:10pm for those in lower primary schools.

