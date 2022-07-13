SPORTS
Solskjaer rejects new job offer
Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down an approach to coach the Iranian national team.
Solskjaer has been out of a job since November when he was fired at Old Trafford.
But the 49-year-old is not keen on taking charge of Iran.
According to Foot Mercato, Solskjaer was offered a route back into management with the Asian nation, but has decided against taking the job due to other commitments.
The publication claims that Iran “appreciated Solskjaer’s profile”, but he declined their advances due to having “short-term priorities” elsewhere.
Iran is looking for a new manager after sacking Dragan Skocic on Monday.
SPORTS
Georgina Rodriguez posts cute photos on family outing but no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo as he misses Man Utd pre-season
Georgina Rodriguez has posted cute photos of a family outing – but there is no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo while he misses Manchester United’s pre-season.
The model looked as though she was having a fun day with her kids as she released a series of snaps.
Wearing a stunning dress, Georgina poses with her children but her partner was absent from all of the images.
Ronaldo is currently away from Manchester United’s pre-season camp and has stayed in Portugal for family reasons.
Georgina and the kids meanwhile enjoyed a day together, with the 28-year-old being snapped playing with her children.
In one picture, twin sisters Alana and Eva can be seen kissing their mother on each of her cheeks.
In another, Georgina is snapped climbing out of a car with the sun shining in her direction.
Ronaldo is still in Portugal and missed the pictures, all while speculation continues to rage about his future.
The 37-year-old has reportedly told Old Trafford chiefs he wants to leave in search of Champions League football.
Chelsea are believed to be interested, with their new owner Todd Boehly reportedly having talks with Ronaldo’s agent.
United are keen to keep the superstar and Erik ten Hag attempted to play down the speculation ahead of the pre-season clash with Liverpool in Bangkok.
He said: “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him.
“I have read things but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.
“I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk.
“That is between Cristiano and me, what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”
Ronaldo’s absence meant he missed United’s impressive 4-0 thumping of foes Liverpool.
SPORTS
David de Gea hands Erik ten Hag his first major problem at Man Utd in opening game
Manchester United’s decision to allow Dean Henderson to leave the club on loan could now prove costly after David de Gea was forced out of pre-season action early with an injury.
The Spaniard was taking up his usual position between the sticks for the first friendly of the summer out in Thailand against long-time rivals Liverpool when he was replaced by back-up shot-stopper Tom Heaton mid-way through the second half.
It appeared as if De Gea sustained some kind of muscle strain after charging off his line to prevent a Reds goal. The first taste of life under Erik ten Hag is one that has sparked huge excitement among the Old Trafford faithful after a stunning first-half display against Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Three goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial inside the opening 35 minutes handed United a three-goal cushion and prompt a wave of optimism from the United fanbase after such a torrid time of it last term.
Facundo Pellistri added a fourth late on as two United youngsters linked up perfectly with ex-Atalanta teenager Amad registering the assist.
However, De Gea’s substitution marred what would have otherwise been a perfect afternoon during Ten Hag’s first game in charge. There are now concerns as to how long United’s first-choice goalkeeper will be ruled out of action for.
Those fears are hardly eased by the fact that it was only a mere matter of weeks ago that the club confirmed they have sanctioned the temporary exit of De Gea’s deputy Henderson as the England international has joined newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on loan.
July brought the arrival of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia but as things stand the former Feyenoord defender remains the only official arrival to date.
That’s not for the want of trying it must be said, as United continue to work tirelessly to try and secure the signatures of midfield duo Christian Eriksen and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. A fee of around £67m has reportedly been agreed for the latter, though that figure does not include add-ons.
De Gea’s injury, if serious, poses Ten Hag with his first real headache as United manager and could force the Dutchman to dip into the transfer market for a new figure in goal.
SPORTS
Novak Djokovic explains why he broke down in tears after finally beating Nick Kyrgios
Novak Djokovic has admitted that he was hugely emotional in the immediate aftermath of his latest Wimbledon triumph on Sunday after recalling the difficult periods he has been through over the last few years.
The Serb managed to beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets to get his hands on the coveted Wimbledon trophy once again and rubber-stamp his 21st career Grand Slam title in emphatic fashion.
The result marked a welcome return to the top of the game for Djokovic, who was prevented from playing in this year’s Australian Open due to his vaccination status before crashing out in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros back in May. He revealed after Sunday’s win over Kyrgios that his tearful response to his victory was provoked by the hardships he has faced in the months since his unceremonious deportation from Australia, which saw him subjected to fierce criticism from fans, pundits and fellow players alike.
“I have had a lot of moments like these in my career and I am grateful for that, but somehow this trophy after everything I went through in Australia,” Djokovic told Serbian outlet Klub Sport, as reported by Tennis Majors.
“All the bad things that happened went through my mind and when I sat on the chair, I just felt huge relief, because emotionally I have been constantly stressed out, like never before in my life
