Solskjaer faces Arsenal, Tottenham battle after major setback

Manchester United officials are making plans for the summer transfer window, with numerous incomings and outgoings looking likely.

Following defeat in the Europa League final, United are still yet to win a trophy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Newly-appointed football director John Murtough is expected to work with vice-chairman Ed Woodward to oversee transfer activity this summer.

The two will work with Solskjaer to help to create a team capable of going one better than last season and challenging for the Premier League title.

A statement signing is reportedly likely, with Jadon Sancho still the club’s top target.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are still on the club’s shortlist, but Manchester City are the frontrunners for the Tottenham star, while Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell their prized asset.

Trippier

Kieran Trippier has reportedly decided against moving to the Premier League this summer.

United had been the frontrunners to sign the Atletico Madrid right-back as support for Aaron Wan-Bisska, with reports suggesting the defender was eager to return.

But now, reports in Spain suggest he’s got no interest in a return to England.

Instead, Trippier plans to stay at the newly-crowned Spanish champions.

He’s formed a good relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone, and seems unwilling to move to United.

Solskjaer will now have to look elsewhere for a back-up right-back if he still wants one brought in before next season.

United set for three-way bidding war

United are set to battle it out with both Arsenal and Tottenham for the services of Zeki Celik.

The Red Devils seem to have identified the Turkey international as an alternative to Trippier, but will face competition to sign him.

The Lille defender shone last season, helping his side win the Ligue 1 title with three goals and two assists.

Celik still has two years to run on his contract, and it’s unlikely he’ll be sold on the cheap.

Arsenal are viewing him as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, and Tottenham could lose Serge Aurier this summer.

United could, however, have the upper hand due to the fact they’ve qualified for the Champions League for next season.