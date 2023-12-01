The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, has stated that the soldiers who invaded the Adamawa State Police Command headquarters last week and killed an inspector would be facing a standing court-martial, while urging the leadership of the army and the Police Force to settle their differences.

SaharaReporters had reported how some policemen were injured and one killed during the clash which was launched by troops of the Nigerian Army on the Adamawa State Police headquarters in Yola.

Police sources had informed SaharaReporters that a military armoured carrier was used to attack the police headquarters around 11pm last Tuesday.

An officer who was on duty at the time of the invasion told SaharaReporters that “they killed my colleague here at the gate of the headquarters.

“They stormed the headquarters around 11pm with armoured carrier, in fact we thought they were Boko Haram or some other terrorists, because we couldn’t understand why a police base would be attack by fellow state actors.”

To solve the rift between the security agencies, the Chief of Defence Staff on Thursday led principal staff officers of the Defence Headquarters on an official visit to the Nigeria Police Force at Louis Edet House Abuja.

General Musa, who condemned the unfortunate attack on the Adamawa State Police Command by some soldiers, reiterated that “a thorough investigation has been launched into the incident and that justice will be served for the late Police personnel who died during the heinous incident.”

He stated that “a standing court-martial for offences has been established in all theatres of operations, and those involved in the police officer killings and the gunfire exchange will face the consequences.”

The defence chief also emphasised the dual nature of the military system, in which performance is rewarded while flaws are addressed appropriately. He assured members of the police force and all security agencies that they would continue to act professionally because “Nigeria is our country, and we all have an equal stake in it.”

He promised that more convergence meetings between the Nigerian police and the Nogeria armed forces would be organised to ensure close coordination.

The Defence Chief therefore cautioned officers and men of the military and police to shun unnecessary rivalry, and also urged all security agencies to embark on a reorientation drive of their personnel for a more harmonious working relationship. He said joint training, social engagements among lower cadres will be organised to boost rapport amongst security forces in the Country.

Responding, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun thanked the CDS for his visit to the Nigeria Police headquarters especially at a critical time like this.

IGP Egbetokun who expressed satisfaction with the inauguration of a panel of inquiry into the Adamawa clash between police and army personnel said those found culpable would face the law and justice would prevail.