NEWS
Sokoto residents set two Nigerian Customs vehicles ablaze over the death of four people
An angry mob on Sunday set ablaze two vehicles belonging to officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) in Sokoto State, after four persons were killed in a road mishap that involved three commercial vehicles.
The accident occurred at a checkpoint mounted by personnel of the service, Asara unit, Illela border command, TheCable reports.
The affected vehicles crashed while trying to evade a stop and search by the customs officials at the checkpoint.
Four persons were confirmed dead on the spot while no fewer than six people sustained various injuries during the accident.
“One of the drivers was carrying goods like rice and vegetables from the Illela border and eventually ran into a customs checkpoint located at Asara village,” a witness said.
“They (customs) obstructed the driver in a bid to stop the vehicle for a search and that caused the driver to lose control. The car ran into an oncoming vehicle and had a head-on collision while the one coming from the back crashed in between the two.”
The development reportedly angered the nearby villagers who set ablaze the vehicles of the customs officials.
Subsequently, soldiers were drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks on the customs’ facilities in the area.
The injured persons were taken to Gwandabawa General Hospital for medical attention.
Tahir Balarabe, customs spokesman in the state, described the incident as “unfortunate”.
Balarabe said the officials were only carrying out their duties by preventing the entrance of contraband into the country.
“It is unfortunate that the mob carried out an attack against our men who were only trying to prevent some suspected smugglers to move contraband into the country’s shore,” Balarabe said.
NEWS
Nigerian Government to lift ban on Twitter
Microblogging social media platform, Twitter has met the six requirements the Nigerian government imposed on it before Nigerians can begin to use it, The Nation reports.
This development means the vast majority of Nigerians may soon get back to using the blue Bird App.
The Technical Committee raised by the government to resolve the impasse between the two parties is fine-tuning the provisions by the micro blogger before making a final recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The President is also awaiting the report of the committee to lift the ban it imposed on Twitter on June 4, last year.
It was learnt that the President had agreed in principle that Twitter’s social networking operation be restored in Nigeria.
There were, however, indications yesterday that the government planned to amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act to include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms
Investigation showed that Twitter had complied with all the terms given by the government to restore its services.
The conditions agreed to by the firm are: Open an office in Nigeria; have a country representative; register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)/get National Broadcasting Commission’s licence; payment of fair taxes; sensitive to national security and cohesion; and it must not undermine the nation’s security; train Nigerian IT personnel and strategic intelligence officers on how to report twitter abuse /infractions noticed by the government.
A source, who spoke in anonymity, said: “From the records, Twitter has finally met six conditions set by the Federal Government for the lifting of the ban on its service in Nigeria as at the close of business in 2021.
“The operation of Twitter will now be fully regulated, including opening of office and deployment of a Country Representative. We can now hold an officer responsible for any infraction.
“Twitter only requested that the Federal Government should allow it to open the office in 2022 because there was no provision for it in its last year’s budget. Since we are in a new year, we are expecting that the office will take off soon.
“With payment of taxes, we are hopeful that the government will earn enhanced revenue from Twitter. This ban has helped to correct the lapses of the past. For instance, Twitter has been raking huge cash from Nigeria without legal backing and compliance with our revenue laws.
“Although it was alleged that Nigerians have lost over N6billion to the ban but the Federal Government has lost much more in revenue.
“In spite of recourse to VPN by some users in Nigeria, Twitter revenue slumped considerably because this alternative does not fetch income to it.
“Now, the era of impunity is gone. Twitter must register with CAC and operate in Nigeria as a business concern which it is in other parts of the world.”
Responding to a question, the source said, “The two parties reached consensus on how to manage posts likely to cause security breaches and those that can threaten Nigerian security.
“The security matter was the last point of negotiation. The two parties agreed on how to report offensive/inflammatory posts or reports that undermine Nigerian security.
“Part of the agreement borders on the need to train some Nigerian IT experts and intelligence officers on how to track report and relate instantly with Twitter to flag down such posts.”
Asked when the ban will be lifted, the source added: “The Technical Committee is looking into and fine-tuning offers from Twitter, especially reporting line and technical training, before making final recommendation to the President to lift the ban.
“President Buhari has agreed in principle to lift the ban but we have to consider the conditions and what Twitter offered. Some aspects have IT implications which the Technical Committee must study in the overall interest of the nation. Once the President gets the report of the committee, he will decide.”
NEWS
Labour unions strategise ahead of proposed fuel subsidy removal
Trade union opposition to the government’s planned removal of petrol subsidy will be stepped up this week as two of Nigeria’s most powerful private and public sector unions prepare to deepen their alliance.
The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) said it has already begun to mobilise its members to resist the removal of subsidies.
National President of the association, Dr Tommy Okon, said in Abuja: “We are engaging in advocacy and enlightening our members to let them know that where this government is taking us to must be resisted. Why is the government still pumping money into the electricity sector it claimed to have deregulated and commercialised? As I sit here, my grandchildren are owing because this government has over-borrowed to the point that we do not even know what we borrowed again.
“Any attempt at removing petrol subsidy is akin to living on ‘fantasy island’. The government is suffering from what I will call ‘policy abortion’. In this case, the government is foot-dragging on the payment of N30,000 minimum wage; epileptic electricity supply, no pipe-borne water supply and no efficient public transportation are social drawbacks that are affecting the quality of life of Nigerians.
“Yes, it may be a matter of law since the PIA is now a reality, but laws must come with human face and sympathy. These things are not solely about legality but also about morality. Laws are made for man and not man for the law.
“Labour has the justification to go on strike of interest and strike of right. We can go on strike to force the hands of government on this matter if we are pushed to the wall,” he said.
Okon alleged that the removal of petrol subsidy is an attempt to mobilise resources for the 2023 elections and not about the wellbeing of the people.
THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier insisted that workers and masses would not accept any further increase in the pump price of fuel in the name of subsidy removal, urging workers and the citizens to prepare for total war against the fuel price hike.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in his New Year message to workers, also named Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Cross Rivers, Abia and Imo states as seven states yet to implement the N30,000 minimum wage that took effect on April 18, 2019. NLC directed the affected states to commence indefinite strikes to force the respective state governments to implement the new wage.
In a nine-page statement, NLC said the government is still not relenting in its determination to push through further increases in the pump price of petrol and which, as usual, had been dubbed as “removal of petrol subsidy.
“Organised Labour has made its position clear on this matter. We have told the government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases.
“Our position in this regard is predicated on four major grounds. First is our concern on the deceit and duplicity associated with the politics of petrol price increase by successive governments. The truth is that the perennial increase by the government of the pump price of petrol is actually a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern to the satisfaction of the poor masses of our country.
“We are talking of the failure of government to manage Nigeria’s four oil refineries and inability to build new ones more than 30 years after the last petrochemical refinery in Port Harcourt was commissioned; the failure to rein in smuggling; and the failure to determine empirically the quantity of petrol consumed in Nigeria. The shame takes a gory dimension with the fact that Nigeria is the only OPEC country that cannot refine its own crude oil.”
ALSO, the People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M), a coalition of individuals and organisations committed to the emergence and building of a mass workers party, and the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria, has rejected the recent hike in the price of gas and the impending hikes in the price of fuel and electricity tariff, among other things.
The coalition stated in a communiqué signed by Comrade Jaye Gaskia and Comrade Omotoye Olorode of the TRAP-M secretariat, that it would organise another Occupy Nigeria Protests on the 10th anniversary of the first one this January.
The NLC, late last year, also announced plans to embark on nationwide protests on January 27, 2022, to protest against moves by the Nigerian government to increase fuel prices.
NEWS
Southern governors divided on zoning 2023 presidency, may consider Northern candidates
Governors from the South, under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), are no longer on the same page on their earlier resolution that political parties in the country, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), must not field any Northerner as presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.
One of the Southern governors, who was present at the two meetings where the resolution was made, confirmed the development, Daily Independent reports.
According to him, many of his colleagues have listened to the voice of reason and have “somehow agreed that throwing the ticket open to all aspirants where the best person will emerge is the best thing to do in the interest of peace and development of the country.”
He added that some of his colleagues also agreed with those who declared their resolution on zoning as unconstitutional and that Nigerians should not allow ethnic or regional considerations determine who would become the president in the 2023 general election.
It would be recalled that there had been a sharp division among the 36 state governors on the issue of zoning of the presidential tickets of the political parties.
While the APC, PDP and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governors from the Southern part of the country insisted that the presidency must shift to the South in 2023, the PDP and APC governors in the Northern Governors’ Forum rejected the demand, saying it negated the position of the Nigerian constitution.
The 17 Southern governors from the APC, PDP and APGA at their meeting in Lagos in July, last year, had issued a communiqué where they agreed that the presidency should be zoned to Southern Nigeria in 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term.
“The forum reaffirms its commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful coexistence between and amongst its people.
“The forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agreed that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the South.”
The governors, who again met in Enugu in September also reiterated their commitment towards ensuring that the major political parties complied with their resolution on zoning of the presidential ticket to the South.
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, had said any political party that fields a Northern candidate for presidency in 2023 risks losing the support of Southerners.
He argued that when President Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner, completes his second term in 2023, the next president should come from the South.
According to him, “There are about three political parties that are in the Southern Governors’ Forum, we have the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. All of us are unanimous in our position that the next president of this country must come from the South.
“For us, we are unanimous. It (the forum) is not a political platform. I believe that any party that picks somebody from the North would have to face the whole Southern region because they will not support it.
“It has to come from the South. We are saying that there must be what I will call rotation. The justice of it and the fairness in it are what we are preaching. If my president – President Buhari — has been in office for eight years, it can’t be from the North. The next president must come from the South.”
Latest News
- Nigerian Government to lift ban on Twitter
- Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 cars to fix safety defects
- Sokoto residents set two Nigerian Customs vehicles ablaze over the death of four people
- Davido’s baby mama Sophia warns critics against ‘dragging’ her in 2022
- Woman in love with colour pink marries it and vows to never wear another shade
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Breakup texts that’ll put an end to a relationship
-
NEWS1 day ago
88,000 AK-47 rifles, other firearms missing from Nigerian Police custody – Audit Report
-
NEWS1 day ago
A year after Capitol riot, fears in US over democracy: Polls
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: Governors, other visitors to State House to undergo test
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits release two more Baptist students
-
NEWS1 day ago
Former NRC presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa is dead
-
SPORTS1 day ago
NOT AGAIN! Rebel clubs hold key Super League talks in bid to relaunch controversial plans
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Rangnick gives approval for Man Utd to sign £100m star