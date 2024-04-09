Sokoto cleric defies Sultan, lead Eid prayers

Renowned Sokoto Islamic scholar, Sheikh Musa Lukwa today led hunders of Muslim faithful to pray two Raka’at Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Sokoto, against the decision of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar who declared Wednesday Eid day.

Lukwa, who has over the years disobeyed the Sultan’s directive on moon sighting, led prayers at his Juma’at mosque around 8:30am on Tuesday.

Lukwa had on Monday announced that the Ramadan had come to an end and the beginning of the month of Shawwal after he was told that the moon was sighted in neighbouring Niger Republic on Monday.

“There were reports of sightings on the new crescent in many places, including here in Nigeria, but the one that we were sure of is that of Niger Republic.”

“We have a verified video clip of their council of Ulamah authenticating the report after which the country declared Tuesday as Sallah day. So it is now binding on us to observe Eid on Tuesday because this is what the teachings of the Holy Prophet says.

“If we can accept that of Saudi Arabia, why can’t we agree with that of Niger Republic which is nearer to us.

“I am not saying all Nigerian Muslims must observe their Eid prayer on Tuesday but we have no moral justification not to observe our prayer on Tuesday because the new moon was sighted by our neighbors. And remember there is no fasting on Sallah day, it is prohibited,” he said.