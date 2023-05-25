Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeNEWSSokoto begins airlift of 5,304 pilgrims Friday
NEWS

Sokoto begins airlift of 5,304 pilgrims Friday

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Sokoto to begin airlift of pilgrims Friday

The Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Shehu Muhammad Dange, revealed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

He said that the board had already secured befitting accommodation for the pilgrims both in Medina and Makkah.

“We are processing visas and Basic Transport Allowance (BTA) for the pilgrims,” he said.

Dange revealed that the BTA was reduced to $700 because of the upward review of air fares by airliners due to the current crisis in Sudan.

He advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large.

Previous article
Kim Kardashian blasts Kanye West for creating ‘insane narrative’
Next article
Judge threatens bench warrant against Fani-Kayode
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network