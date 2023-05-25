Sokoto begins airlift of 5,304 pilgrims Friday

The Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Shehu Muhammad Dange, revealed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

He said that the board had already secured befitting accommodation for the pilgrims both in Medina and Makkah.

“We are processing visas and Basic Transport Allowance (BTA) for the pilgrims,” he said.

Dange revealed that the BTA was reduced to $700 because of the upward review of air fares by airliners due to the current crisis in Sudan.

He advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large.