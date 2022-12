Sofyan Amrabat delivers Liverpool transfer blow with next club admission

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Reds have been heavily linked with signing the 26-year-old after he quickly caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Morocco throughout the early stages of the World Cup, while it had been reported that talks had already taken place with his representatives.

However, any hopes of sealing a deal have taken a major step backwards following Amrabat’s latest admission over his future, having revealed which manager he would like to work under as a result of their style of play.

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, via the Liverpool Echo, Amrabat said: “I’m proud to be linked to top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico. But I’m a Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I’ve a great relationship with the president.

“[Diego] Simeone? We have a good coach at Fiorentina too but… yes, I like El Cholo’s [Simeone’s] style [of play]”.

The subtle hint comes as a huge setback for the Reds, who have already scheduled a second meeting with Amrabat’s entourage once Morocco’s World Cup campaign has ended, according to Foot Mercato journalist Anas Bakhkhar who spoke with Empire of the Kop.

That entourage involves Amrabat’s agent as well as his brother, former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat, who made 48 appearances for the Hornets and now plies his trade with Greek giants AEK Athens.

Earlier this week, however, the 35-year-old begged Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi to sign his brother in an interview with L’Equipe, stating that the Fiorentina midfielder’s style of play would “suit the club very well”.

Nonetheless, despite heavy interest from Liverpool and being offered to PSG, it now appears that Amrabat has his eyes on a move to the Wanda Metropolitano after admitting that he is a fan of Atletico’s style of play under Simeone.