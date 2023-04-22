Sofia Richie holds pre-wedding bridal breakfast

Sofia Richie hosted a bridal breakfast for her loved ones at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes before her wedding on Saturday.

Richie, 24 shared glimpses of her intimate gathering on Instagram before tying the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge.

One of the images showed that Richie and her pals sat at an outdoor patio for the meal at a table that seats 10 people.

The setting was adorned with pale pink, yellow and blue balloons, some of which were — fittingly — shaped like hearts.

There appeared to be different drink options on the table from orange to green to grapefruit juice. There was also fresh fruit.

Richie chose to dress very comfortably for the early occasion.

The model was seen in a separate photo wearing a large white hoodie, a matching cap and slippers, and seemed to still have on her pajama pants.

She cheekily made a “kissy-face” for the snap and popped her leg up in excitement.

The look is a lot more relaxed than the elegant ensemble she wore the night prior.

Richie was photographed at her rehearsal dinner Friday in an embellished two-piece set that consisted of a high-neck long-sleeved tunic and matching floor-length skirt.

Meanwhile, Grainge, 30, was seen in a sharp black suit and white dress shirt with a polka-dot necktie.

Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter and the British businessman got engaged last April.

Grainge popped the question with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia captioned a photo of her soon-to-be husband down on one knee at a Four Seasons in Hawaii at the time.

It was first confirmed that the happy couple were dating in April 2021.

A source told Entertainment Tonight of the pairing at the time, “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles.

“It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”