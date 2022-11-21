Socialite Janna Bullock’s ex arrested for alleged dognapping

An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend.

High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23.

Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch.

He has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, both felonies.

“Mr. Richards is to be alleged to have stolen a dog, a half Shih Tzu, half Berna-doodle [sic], valued at $5,000… Police recovered the dog and returned the animal to its rightful owner,” said a press release from the Southampton Village Police Department.

We’re told Richards was released on a desk appearance ticket, and is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Nov. 29 at the Southampton Village Justice Court.

Bullock posted on social media the day of alleged theft, “This morning around 8:30AM our poor Boris was stolen from our residency in Southampton,” accusing her ex, Richards, and calling him a “thief” and a “grifter.”

Sources on the Upper East Side who saw the couple on the social circuit tell us that Bullock and Richards, whose dad was “Tootsie” producer Dick Richards, originally met through mutual friends and dated for about three years. His LinkedIn page lists him as the current CEO of Lambay Irish Whiskey Americas.

A source tells us that Bullock owns several dogs, but that Richards may have had a special affinity for Boris.

This apparently isn’t Richards only brush with the law: An article in local paper Daily Voice Suffolk says he was arrested for shoplifting from a Stop & Shop in Hamptons Bays on Oct. 15 for walking out with a cart full of items.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and released on a desk appearance ticket.

Both Richards and Bullock did not return requests for comment.