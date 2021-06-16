‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out

Nigerian comedian cum actress Princess Damilola has revealed she’s been battling pains and disappointment in the last two months.

Princess had in the last few months had repeatedly made headlines after his daughter was defiled by her colleague, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The actress took to social media to mourn her late father, saying he would have celebrated his 69th birthday today, however, he’s no more.

Princess described her father as her gist partner and travel buddy, adding she misses him so much even though it hurts.

According to the comedienne, she has experienced lots of pain and disappointment in the last two months, and there’s no one to whom she can confide.

princesscomedian wrote: Daddy, you would have been 69 years old today. My gist partner and travel buddy, I miss you so much it hurts. so much pain and disappointments in the last two months but no one to confide in. I know you have my back always, continue to rest with God.