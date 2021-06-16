CELEBRITIES
‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out
Nigerian comedian cum actress Princess Damilola has revealed she’s been battling pains and disappointment in the last two months.
Princess had in the last few months had repeatedly made headlines after his daughter was defiled by her colleague, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.
The actress took to social media to mourn her late father, saying he would have celebrated his 69th birthday today, however, he’s no more.
Princess described her father as her gist partner and travel buddy, adding she misses him so much even though it hurts.
According to the comedienne, she has experienced lots of pain and disappointment in the last two months, and there’s no one to whom she can confide.
princesscomedian wrote: Daddy, you would have been 69 years old today. My gist partner and travel buddy, I miss you so much it hurts. so much pain and disappointments in the last two months but no one to confide in. I know you have my back always, continue to rest with God.
Fans putting pressure on me to get married – Seyi Shay
Nigerian singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay has revealed that she is constantly pressured by her fans to get married and have kids, due to her celebrity status.
The Nigerian Idol judge revealed this in a chat with HipTV, noting that her fans also pressured her to release more raunchy photos on social media.
“I feel pressure from my fans to get married, have babies, have a boyfriend; that is all before the pressure to release a new single sometimes. That is really crazy. Pressure to show some more butt pictures. The pressure is high, but it is good,” the PemPe singer said.
Speaking further on how she handles the pressure, the singer, who had earlier made headlines after her verbal exchange with Tiwa Savage at a salon in Lagos, noted that it keeps her ‘gingered.’
“It is part of what keeps me gingered as well. I don’t burn myself out, and I do not overdo things,” Seyi Shay said.
I have a lot of music because I am always recording. Throughout the whole pandemic, I moved the studio to my house, and I was recording with my guys. I did not want to release just anything because I put a lot of thought before I release music out.
“I do not just put music out because somebody is putting music out and I will feel like I will be left behind if I don’t. I never do that.”
TB Joshua’s spirit visited me after he died – Jaiye Kuti
Nigerian actress, Jaiye Kuti has claimed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua appeared to her in spirit shortly after he passed away.
Kuti, who narrated her encounter on her Instagram page, claimed she had never seen the Nigerian televangelist.
According to her, the cleric’s spirit visited her at home in Offa, Kwara State, the same night he died.
She claimed that her head was swollen and she saw a gentle pass of him, praying that God rests his soul in peace.
Alongside a picture of TB Joshua, she wrote, “I have never met you one on one but your spirit visited me when you died. I was in Offa alone in my room. My head was swollen and I saw a gentle pass of Him. There was something good about that soul.
”Christ was poor but feeding the people and taking care of everyone. You did the same to many. I know 2 people who truly gave their lives to Christ through Him. May the Good Lord rest your soul in peace. Pastor T.B. Joshua.” She added.
AY’s brother, Yomi Casual, survives auto crash
Popular fashion designer and younger brother of Nigerian Comedian AY, Yomi Casual, is recuperating in a Lagos hospital after he survived a ghastly motor accident on Sunday.
Yomi Casual, who shared a picture of his wrecked car and another picture of him lying on a hospital bed on his Instagram account, captioned the picture, “ONI DURO MI ESE O!”
The accident occurred when the fashion designer was heading back home from Banana Island.
One of his close friends and Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna said: “The accident happened last night when he was returning from Banana Island. A reckless driver drove into the road at speed without looking, so he ran into the person.
“He is okay now because I just left him in the hospital. He is just running x-rays to ensure that he does not have any internal injury. He is okay.”
His elder brother AY took to his verified Instagram account to thank God for the life of his family.
He posted photo with the inscription ‘Thank You Jesus’.
He wrote: “That’s what I want to say on behalf of my family.”
