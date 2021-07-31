LIFESTYLES
Smoking can shrink your-4-5
IF you are looking for more reasons to quit smoking or get your teens to stay away from ciggies, well… maybe this will help.
Certain lifestyle habits like smoking can cause your manhood to shrink as well leads to ageing and weight gain.
We often read about the dangers of smoking and a shrinking 4-5 is one of them.
According to a BBC report, preliminary findings of a study of 200 male volunteers by researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine show men who smoked were likely to have a shorter erect 4-5.
Smoking is believed to damage blood vessels, inhibiting the blood flow to the 4-5. It may also effect elastin, a substance needed to obtain an erection.
The researchers believe this is because smoking inhibits blood flow, preventing the penis from stretching, which might reduce penis length.
Chemicals from the cigarette can injure the blood vessels in the 4-5, preventing the it from filling with blood and stretching. If the blood vessels are damaged, the 4-5 will not achieve an erection.
According to a 2017 study reported in the BJU International, smoking is also associated with erectile dysfunction.
Verbal things men want you to do more in bed
There are many things people like their partners to do in bed but are too embarrassed and hesitant to discuss them with each other. This often results in sexual dissatisfaction, which could result in low self-esteem, sense of self, body image issues, and the feeling of worthlessness.
Thus, it is important to be open about our desires and talk about them with our partners. It also helps to get clarity for the both of you as you are aware of what the other person likes in bed.
Here is a look at verbal things men want you to do more in bed.
1. Tease them before the act
A little bit of sexting goes a long way. Teasing can definitely increase sex drive and make the two of you all charged up even before having sex. Even something as simple as telling them that you were thinking about them can arouse them!
2. Tell them about your fantasies They want to hear all about your fantasies, no matter how dark or crazy they are. Things you haven’t done before but are willing to try out with them.
3. Ask them about their fantasies
Guys do deserve to feel like their interests in bed matter, so go ahead and ask him. You might find out that he has a lot of interests that match yours.
4. Tell them what makes them so attractive
Don’t make them feel starved when it comes to compliments. Go ahead and tell them what you like about their body or something you particularly like about their nature and personality.
5. Gently tell him what you want
Men aren’t mind readers, so tell them about what you want. Thus, tell your man what feels good and what you want during sex. This will turn the both of you on and get the two of you to achieve an orgasm.
6. After it ends, tell him it was awesome
Guys love feeling appreciated. So when the act is over, and if you had a good experience, do tell them about it. Praise them for their moves, and they will love you forever!
Top 10 African countries with-the most beautiful women
HOUSING 54 countries, both the longest and only pink rivers in the world, Africa is indeed a special continent.
Not only is it the hottest continent in terms of climate, but it also hosts the hottest women in the world.
So which country has the most beautiful women?
According to popular African magazine The Nile Post, these are the top 10 African countries with the most beautiful women:
1. Ethiopia
This is considered by many as a country with the most beautiful women in Africa. The women are also often described as charming and gorgeous.
2. Nigeria
This is the most populous country, and one of the most demographically diverse. It has so many beautiful ladies with an enormous sense of fashion.
3. Tanzania
Tanzanian women are very beautiful, gorgeous and curvy. They often tend to give men sleepless nights with their beautiful smile and red lips.
4. Kenya
Kenyan women are beautiful and have a good sense of fashion. They are also curvy with very attractive human features.
5. DR Congo
Congolese women are very warm, caring, have strong survival sense and one of the most beautiful in the continent.
ALSO READ: NOW THERE’S A DATING APP FOR THOSE WITH BIG 4-5S!
Close up of smiling african woman wearing vivid makeup against red background. Female model with buzz cut hairstyle looking at camera and smiling. Photo Credit: iStock
6. Ivory Coast
The biggest Cocoa makers also serve some of the hottest women in the continent.
7. Ghana
Not only are they beautiful, but Ghanaian women are also friendly, curvy and romantically appealing.
8. South Africa
South African women are not only beautiful, but they are also deemed ambitious and goal-driven.
9. Zimbabwe
The women in Zimbabwe are often deemed as beauty with plenty of brains.
10. Burundi and Rwanda
Women in these two countries have the same stunning beauty features, with the difference being only on the speaking accent and fashion sense.
Meet the baby born with three 4-5s
A BABY boy was born with three 4-5s in Iraq.
According to Live-Science magazine, the baby was born with three 4-5s in the first-ever reported case of human triphallia, the condition in which three phalluses form during embryonic development.
According to the publication, the child, first seen by doctors as a three-month-old baby, underwent surgery to remove two of the phalluses, which were small projections at the base of the 4-5 and scrotum.
The third phallus was in the usual location.
According to a case study in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports published in November, the boy was doing well at a follow-up visit a year after surgery.
According to world health experts, extra penises are a rare congenital condition, occurring only once in every five million to six million live births.
The level of development of these extra phalluses differs in individuals.
In the case of the child in Iraq, the two additional penises contained the erectile tissue, called corpus cavernosum, which becomes engorged with blood during arousal, as well as a tissue called corpus spongiosum, which helps support the urethra, the tube through which urine passes.
