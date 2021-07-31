Smoking can shrink your-4-5

There are many things people like their partners to do in bed but are too embarrassed and hesitant to discuss them with each other. This often results in sexual dissatisfaction, which could result in low self-esteem, sense of self, body image issues, and the feeling of worthlessness.

Thus, it is important to be open about our desires and talk about them with our partners. It also helps to get clarity for the both of you as you are aware of what the other person likes in bed.

Here is a look at verbal things men want you to do more in bed.

1. Tease them before the act

A little bit of sexting goes a long way. Teasing can definitely increase sex drive and make the two of you all charged up even before having sex. Even something as simple as telling them that you were thinking about them can arouse them!

2. Tell them about your fantasies They want to hear all about your fantasies, no matter how dark or crazy they are. Things you haven’t done before but are willing to try out with them.

3. Ask them about their fantasies

Guys do deserve to feel like their interests in bed matter, so go ahead and ask him. You might find out that he has a lot of interests that match yours.

4. Tell them what makes them so attractive

Don’t make them feel starved when it comes to compliments. Go ahead and tell them what you like about their body or something you particularly like about their nature and personality.

5. Gently tell him what you want

Men aren’t mind readers, so tell them about what you want. Thus, tell your man what feels good and what you want during sex. This will turn the both of you on and get the two of you to achieve an orgasm.

6. After it ends, tell him it was awesome

Guys love feeling appreciated. So when the act is over, and if you had a good experience, do tell them about it. Praise them for their moves, and they will love you forever!