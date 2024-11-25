But that’s not all – there are many more talented influencers ready to display their skills on the big stage in Qatar. Here’s everything you need to know about the fights…

The co-main event will also see the comeback of Salt Papi, who is slated to face King Kenny. KSI’s younger brother Deji is also making a sensational return after over a year without competing inside the ring, featuring on the undercard.

This week, one of the most significant events in Misfits history is set to take place as rivals Slim Albaher and AnEsonGib headline a packed card in Qatar. The long-awaited fight between the two influencer boxing stars promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.

When is Slim vs Gib?

The blockbuster card is scheduled for Thursday, November 28 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. The first fight is expexted to start at around 3pm UK time with the main event main undercard is expected to start around 6pm UK time, 12pm ET, and 9am PT. The main event ring walks are likely to happen around 8pm UK time. Fight times are subject to change depending on how long the undercard takes to complete.

How can you watch Slim vs Gib on TV and live stream in the UK?

The much-anticipated face-off between the duo will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in over 200 countries worldwide. The card, priced at £19.99, can be accessed globally on any device via the DAZN App.

Full fight card and undercard

Slim vs Gib

Super Salt Papi vs King Kenny

HS Tikky Tokky vs Moziah Pinder

Deji vs Dawood Savage

Jarvis vs Ben Williams

Nichlmao vs Warren Spencer

Lil Cracra vs Yuddy Gang TV

Chase De Moor vs Big Kelz

Pineda vs Swarmz

Amir Anderson vs Neerjai

Quotes corner

Slim: “He’s only got three knockouts. One of them was a guy called ‘Max Plays FIFA’. He’s a guy who doesn’t box at all and the other two knockouts were…. he knocked out Austin McBroom, he dropped him five times or whatever. The third time, Austin McBroom quit so he didn’t finish him, he quit the fight. Me, I have five knockouts and every guy I’ve knocked out was with one punch. I’ve got that different kind of right hand power. He’s going to feel that on fight night and he’s going to regret even signing that contract.”

Gib: “I’m just excited that I’m fighting in Qatar. That’s the main thing. I’m excited that I’m fighting in a new country, a new place. So, I’m excited that I’m fighting the best from Misfits and once I’m done beating the best, I’m kind of done with the rest. They said Slim was the most exciting dance partner and he is so boring. He’s been boring as expected, but I’m going to make it up by making the fight entertaining as hell and by beating the s*** out of him.”