



Slim has claimed that there was some “dirty boxing” during his Misfits 19 bout with Gib, which he lost on majority decision in Qatar. One judge scored a draw, while another decided on 78-74 in Gib’s favour, with a third agreeing further with 79-73, though Slim was pleased with how he fared in the ring. “I thought it was a great fight, there was a lot of dirty boxing,” Slim said. “I have to watch the tape, I landed some great shots; I think I broke my hand on him.”

Gib then added: “From meme to the best; I’m the best fighter in influencer boxing. I’ve taken out three promotions and I’m happy to be the Misfits champion. He was a great opponent, 7-0, good boxing ability and a great team. He made me train hard and it was a great fight.” Misfits chief KSI felt that Slim, who he had backed prior to the blockbuster fight, deserved to win across the eight rounds. It was the longest contest in the competition’s history, as KSI felt that Slim should have won by seven rounds to two. Slim opened the door to a potential rematch, something plenty of fans would be in favour of after an entertaining contest, saying: “I’d love to run it back.”

In the other co-main event, Salt Papi defeated King Kenny while KSI’s brother, Deji, secured an unusual win over Dawood Savage. After Deji’s punch startled his opponent, he then fell to the floor moments after and the referee was forced to rule Deji the victor. Disappointment was aplenty surrounding the nature of his win, as Deji wrote on X: “Disappointed with that performance but we go again!! Love to all those who supported me.”

While CEO KSI joined the ring and announced that he would return to fighting in 2025 and Wade Plemons, who was sacked by Misfits in the past. “When you come at my company, you come at me,” he told Plemons. “When you disrespect my company, you disrespect me.”





