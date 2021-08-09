Sleeping together makes you healthy

WE all love quality sleep and sleeping next to someone you love will give you just that with other benefits.

Sleeping next to someone you love makes you feel safe, which may help you fall asleep quicker.

A study by Northumbria University in the UK showed there’s a link between the time taken to fall asleep and our sleep health.





Sleeping next to your partner also makes you happier, because your body releases the dopamine hormone, responsible for feeling pleasure. It also releases serotonin known as the happy chemical in the body, which improves your mood and makes you laugh.



Sleeping with your partner lowers stress levels and blood pressure, boosts your immune system and reduces anxiety and pain.

Scientists from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, US reported sexually active partners are more resistant to colds and flu because they produce more antibodies.

Cuddling also provides you with oxytocin and boosts your T-regulatory cells, key ingredients for keeping your immune system strong.

Get a good night’s sleep by cuddling your partner and enjoying the great health benefits with it!