LIFESTYLES
Sleeping together makes you healthy
WE all love quality sleep and sleeping next to someone you love will give you just that with other benefits.
Sleeping next to someone you love makes you feel safe, which may help you fall asleep quicker.
A study by Northumbria University in the UK showed there’s a link between the time taken to fall asleep and our sleep health.
Sleeping next to your partner also makes you happier, because your body releases the dopamine hormone, responsible for feeling pleasure. It also releases serotonin known as the happy chemical in the body, which improves your mood and makes you laugh.
Sleeping with your partner lowers stress levels and blood pressure, boosts your immune system and reduces anxiety and pain.
Scientists from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, US reported sexually active partners are more resistant to colds and flu because they produce more antibodies.
Cuddling also provides you with oxytocin and boosts your T-regulatory cells, key ingredients for keeping your immune system strong.
Get a good night’s sleep by cuddling your partner and enjoying the great health benefits with it!
LIFESTYLES
Women who drink wine are great in bed!
A lot has often been said about wine, from the fascinating biblical anecdotes to the health benefits that come with it.
Wine seems to be the answer to almost every single question.
While we all know that a glass of red wine is good for one’s heart, a recent study has shown that women who consume it are great in the bedroom.
According to Insider.com, a study found that drinking a moderate amount of red wine actually increases blood flow to women’s erogenous zones, and could increase lubrication.
The study also found that women who drank red wine had a higher sex drive than those who drank other types of alcohol.
The study also found that polyphenols, which are found in red wine, as well as berries and chocolate, can decrease instances of erectile dysfunction by 14%.
As if that wasn’t enough, researchers also pointed out that red wine contained histamines which can increase your sex drive.
According to scientists, a similar study was conducted which surveyed 800 women between the ages of 18 and 50. It asked them about their levels of sexual satisfaction using the Female Sexual Function Index.
According to the New Idea Food publication, it was found those who’d consumed two glasses of wine prior to a little action between the sheets saw benefits on every front.
The study’s author Dr Nicola Mondani revealed that historically, the aspects of wine and sexuality had been well known since the time of Ancient Greece.
She further explained that wine’s always been the go-to beverage for women and it came as no surprise that it elevated their sexual appetite.
LIFESTYLES
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
“Sound will be the medicine of the future.”
Taken from the famous clairvoyant Edgar Cayce, this American soothsayer was quite prophetic when he uttered the above words about sound over 60 years ago.
If we think about, sound from then has indeed become a great part of our healing as human beings.
From the many medical stories about how someone woke up from a medical coma due to a specific sound they heard to how experts use it for therapy, sound seems to play a critical role in our lives.
Take having sex as an example.
The sounds we hear during sex play a critical role in our overall sex experiences.
According to the Bustle publication, there are various sounds that humans enjoy during sex.
According to the publication, these are the top sounds humans love to hear during sex:
1. Moaning
Moaning seems to be an almost universal language in the bedroom and it’s incredibly popular with both men and women. In fact, a global survey revealed that 90% of men liked to hear their partner moan and 77,6% of women loved to hear their partner moan.
2. Swearing
While many may consider this falling under dirty talk, sexologists agree that swearing is a different component during sex. While some might find it offensive, over 30% of both men and women enjoyed swearing during sex, according to a global survey.
3. Heavy Breathing
Interestingly, this was one of the noises that men and women seemed to diverge on a bit. More than 60,1% of men said that they were into it but less than 45,9% of women said the same. Interesting contrasts.
4. Screaming
While this might be the loudest in terms of decibels, enjoyable screaming during sex has seen a 50/50 split among men, with some being all for it, while others aren’t so into it. For women, many of them measure their sexual pleasure by how loud they scream during sex.
LIFESTYLES
Wine does increase your sexual appetite!
Wine is usually consumed at social gatherings and gained it’s popular name ‘Drink of the Gods” because it dates back to 6000 BC and 5000 BC with it’s origins in Georgia and Iran.
StreetnDictonary says that archaeological digs have provided evidence that clearly shows the domestication of the grapevine around the Near East, Sumer and Egypt during the third millennium BC. As long ago as 6 500 years wine was being made in Greece.
Wine is also an aphrodisiac of love but only when consumed to moderation.
A bizarre finding was published with a study that showed a link between drinking wine –specifically red wine– and an increased sexual appetite in women.
This research focused on 800 women who drank red wine, other alcohol, or no alcohol at all. The red wine drinkers scored two points higher than other alcohol drinkers in an increased desire to poke, and four more points than teetotalers. Overall, the study isn’t enough to support wine and sex drive, but it did inspire more research.
Wine in small amounts does increase your libido. It also make you hungry and feel flushed and this is because ethanol stimulates a primitive part of your brain called the hypothalamus, which is located right above your brain stem.
Wine also contains aromas that naturally arouse women which are musky, earthy, woody, licorice-y, and cherry-like aromas.
When it comes to alcohol and sex, the best prescription is to split a bottle of red with your partner because remember: moderation is key.
