Sleeping for less than 6 hours could kill you!

Sleeping is regarded as one of the most important part of relaxing your body and not getting enough of it might have dire consequences.

If you don’t get enough sleep, your body does respond, either by you being grumpy or super tired and that does tell you how important sleep it.

Sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on your physical health, including serious medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes and it shortens your life expectancy.

Most of us need around 8 hours of good-quality sleep a night to function properly and Science Daily reports that those with high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke could be at high risk of cancer and early death when sleeping less than six hours a day.



“Our study suggests that achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with these health conditions and risks,” said lead study author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey in Pennsylvania, US.



“However, further research is needed to examine whether improving and increasing sleep through medical or behavioural therapies can reduce risk of early death,” Fernandez-Mendoza said.

Their researchers analyzed data of more than 1,600 adults (20 to 74 years old, more than half women) from the Penn State Adult Cohort who were categorized into two groups as having stage 2 high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes and having heart disease or stroke. Participants were studied in the sleep laboratory (1991-1998) for one night and then researchers tracked their cause of death up to the end of 2016.