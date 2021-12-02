LIFESTYLES
Sleeping for less than 6 hours could kill you!
Sleeping is regarded as one of the most important part of relaxing your body and not getting enough of it might have dire consequences.
If you don’t get enough sleep, your body does respond, either by you being grumpy or super tired and that does tell you how important sleep it.
Sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on your physical health, including serious medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes and it shortens your life expectancy.
Most of us need around 8 hours of good-quality sleep a night to function properly and Science Daily reports that those with high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke could be at high risk of cancer and early death when sleeping less than six hours a day.
“Our study suggests that achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with these health conditions and risks,” said lead study author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey in Pennsylvania, US.
“However, further research is needed to examine whether improving and increasing sleep through medical or behavioural therapies can reduce risk of early death,” Fernandez-Mendoza said.
Their researchers analyzed data of more than 1,600 adults (20 to 74 years old, more than half women) from the Penn State Adult Cohort who were categorized into two groups as having stage 2 high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes and having heart disease or stroke. Participants were studied in the sleep laboratory (1991-1998) for one night and then researchers tracked their cause of death up to the end of 2016.
LIFESTYLES
Why there’s a bow on women’s underwear!
Many pairs of women’s underwear have a bow in the front and there is actually a reason for it.
The majority of us have probably noticed it because it is in most women’s underwear, especially lace.
A Reddit user took to Reddit to pose the question: “Why do so many panties have that little bow on the centre in front? Where did the tradition come from?”
One user replied: “As for the roots of the tradition? It comes from pre-elastic days, when your underthings were held in place by a bit of ribbon threaded through the eyelet lace at the tops.“ The little bow is where you tied that ribbon, and of course it’s in the front because that’s the easiest place to do something like that. ”
So that bow you see was to keep your undies where they should be and stop them from falling.
According to another forum user, previously women would get up before daylight and dress in the dark, or by candlelight, so the bows helped them work out which way round their knickers were supposed to go.
Another user said she was glad to know this because she always tears them off and one pointed out that he thought it was stupid.
“I always found them a bit stupid but I learned to ignore them. It’s interesting to know why they were there to begin with (as a practical way to tie your underwear),” he said.
LIFESTYLES
10 health benefits of drinking water
We all need water to sustain life, but there are many more health benefits to drinking your eight glasses per day.
It might not be a “magic bullet”, but it’s crucial to your functioning.
LIFESTYLES
Here is why you feel sleepy after eating!
Many people have experienced extreme fatigue after eating a heavy lunch. After a meal, blood circulation dramatically changes.
This could explain why eating makes some people sleepy.
Dr Tomonori Kishino, a professor of health science at Japan’s Kyorin University confirmed this with Time magazine, citing that as blood is pumped into the gut to fuel digestion, a corresponding drop in blood flow to the brain could trigger feelings of sleepiness.
Researchers found evidence of “postprandial sleepiness,” also known as a food coma, in insects, snakes, worms and rats.
“The conservation of this behaviour across species suggests that it’s really important for something,” said William Ja, an associate professor of neuroscience at the Scripps Research Institute in Florida.
According to Time, Dr Kishino’s recent work found that among people who skipped breakfast, one measure of cerebral blood flow plummeted after they ate lunch.
“Skipping breakfast could therefore place a heavy burden on the body after lunch by causing greater changes in blood flow,” he said.
Ja, who has studied this food coma phenomenon, suggests that meal size is a “strong driver” of post-meal sleepiness. So too are meals loaded with salt or protein. He says that one long-held idea is that sleep somehow aids digestion.
One of his not-yet-published studies, on fruit flies found that sleep changes the way the insects absorbed certain macronutrients, including protein.
“This would support the idea that post-meal sleepiness affects gut nutrient absorption,” he added.
Ja pointed out that his work may not translate to humans.
In 2018, a study published on the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health Search database website found that a high-fat, high-carb meal led to both sleepiness and an uptick in some inflammatory markers, especially among obese adults.
