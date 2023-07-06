Six Villages Burnt, Two Killed In Fresh Communal Crisis In Taraba State

No fewer than two persons have been killed while six villages were burned down on Saturday night in a clash at Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State.

The Taraba Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, made this known on Wednesday, while commending Governor Agbu Kefas for a prompt action of imposing 24-hour curfew in the troubled zone.

He affirmed that the curfew would enable security agents to draft their men to maintain peace and order, adding that the latest communal crisis in Karim Lamido local government of the state was one of the challenges inherited by the Agbu Kefas administration.

“The administration is now working round the clock to put an end to such an ugly trend as it has directed ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA to joint efforts with the government.”

“The governor imposed a 24-hour curfew in the troubled zones while urging security agencies to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order to be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The police have been deployed to the troubled zone in line with the governor’s directive to maintain law and order,” he added.