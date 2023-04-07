Six things you didn’t know about late Pasuma’s mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat

Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, the mother of Fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma died on Thursday, April 6.

Her death was announced by Pasuma in a post via his verified Instagram page.

“My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote, posting his picture and late Alhaja Kuburat.

Below are six things you didn’t know about Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s life

She was born on the 5th of September in Oro Kingdom in Kwara State, Northcentral part of Nigeria

2. She single-handedly brought up Pasuma after she separated from her husband due to irreconcilable differences. Pasuma was just nine years old when his parents separated

3. She once dated veteran actor Charles Olumo popularly called Agbako when she was with Baba Sala.

4. Just like Pasuma’s father, she didn’t want him to be a musician. She once told him “Do you want your father’s family to think I don’t know what I am doing, that I am not taking care of you? Do you want your father’s words to come to pass?”

5. She is popularly called ‘Iyawo Anobi’ probably because of the love she has for Mohammed Prophet. She is known to be a staunch Muslim and has a very good heart. Pasuma also adopted the nickname of his mother and named himself ‘Omo Iyawo Anobi’.

She is also called Golden Mom by most of Alabi Pasuma supporters

6. She shares the same birthday as one of Alabi’s daughters, Khadijat Opeyemi L’America