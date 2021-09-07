LIFESTYLES
Six things he subconsciously does when is in love with you
Love is one of the most beautiful emotions we can experience in our lifetime. To find a person with whom we can imagine a life together – is not something everyone gets to experience. Plus, the initial phase of relationships is often very beautiful and exciting. Also, when someone is in love with you, they are bound to give out their feelings even without putting them in words.
It is very easy to read such signals and actions that clearly mean a person is in love with you without even them knowing it. Thus, here is a look at the things he subconsciously does when he is in love with you.
- He is his true self with you
When the two of you are together, there are no facades or pretenses. Though he might have to wear a thousand different masks to deal with the outside world, with you he is at his absolute natural self. He doesn’t feel the need to be hiding any of his flaws with you.
2.He loves the way you are
Just like being comfortable with you, he ensures that you feel the same with him. You will never feel as if you are being judged by him. Furthermore, he will never ask you to change because he doesn’t think of you as someone who needs improvement.
3. He does not keep secrets
There are no secrets waiting for you to be discovered when it comes to him. He is completely comfortable with you and doesn’t feel the need to hide anything. He trusts you and the bond you share with him reveals everything about him, good and bad.
4. His actions do speak louder than his words
He loves you and leaves no stone unturned to make sure that you know it. His words and his behavior always make you feel as if you are the most beautiful person inside out. He doesn’t want or need you to be constantly on your toes just so that he can feel powerful.
5. He doesn’t hesitate to share finance matters
Though finance is a very delicate topic and people prefer to keep it to themselves, he never does so. Since he is looking to build a future with you, he will share his financial details, past and present with you because he knows that now it is not just about him.
6. He seeks your advice
He thinks of you as his life partner and knows that you have an equal say in his life. So he will never decide on anything unless he knows that you will be cool with it too. And he will give proper importance to whatever your opinions are about his matters.
LIFESTYLES
Cheese is great for sex!
This might sound cheesy to some people, but this article may leave you smiling like someone being asked to say “cheese” in front of a camera!
Now, many of us consume cheese as part of a meal or winery experience.
However way you may choose to enjoy your cheese, many people are aware of the health benefits of this dairy product.
According to recent data, cheese does not only provide calcium, sodium and fat.
Eat Something Sexy magazine has said cheese is also great for sex.
According to health experts, it contains phenylethylamine or PEA – a compound often linked to chocolate’s aphrodisiac effects.
Cheese can trigger the brain to produce 10 times as much PEA as the aphrodisiac found in chocolate.
Many experts agree that PEA is believed to be responsible for the hormonal rush during sexual intercourse.
Furthermore, according to Australian researcher and physician Dr Max Lake, there is a link between the smell of cheese and sex.
In his book Scents & Sensuality, Dr Lake commented on this link:
“The vaguely sexual odours of certain cheeses may be pleasant to both men and women”.
In addition to the PEA provided by a serving of cheese, Dr Lake surmises that part of this ancient food’s appeal is its lusty scent.
In fact, the five-carbon fatty acid that gives most cheeses their flavour is a close relative to a female pheromone.
Lastly, if you want to improve your kissing game during foreplay, cheese is the perfect food for mouth odour.
According to the University of Rochester Medical Centre, cheese helps produce saliva. This cuts down on gum disease while the calcium in cheese helps keep your teeth strong and mouth fresh.
LIFESTYLES
Why tight jeans and the 4-5 should not mix
HAVE you ever tried to lock up an animal in a small and confined space?
If you have, then you will know how agitated and uncomfortable it will become within that space.
The same can be said about the 4-5 inside tight jeans.
While this fashionably might look slick, a recent study has shown that tight jeans are not good for the 4-5.
According to Street Directory, tight jeans are harmful to sperm production.
The publication reports that a study looked at 513 men who had a habit of wearing tight jeans. And, it revealed that many of them were facing the impotence problem.
Even the occurrence of STDs was found to be on the rise among these individuals.
Furthermore, tight jeans increase the temperature in the groin, which is not feasible for the testicles. In turn, they get destroyed, with new sperm production completely stopping.
This sperm count of the men who wore tight jeans was found to be reduced in comparison to that of those who wore normal trousers.
The ductility of the sperms was reduced, thus making the men more susceptible to impotence.
This in turn can cause erectile dysfunction because the 4-5 is always in the same position, causing the muscle to become rigid, which in turn blocks the arteries.
LIFESTYLES
Should women steam their-punani
The world is in the middle of a global pandemic. While people are encouraged to wear masks, sanitise and social distance, many of us have also resorted to medical ways to keep healthy like steaming our faces or having steam baths.
While many African experts have given this thumbs-up, there’s another steaming trend in the midst.
Punani steaming is vastly becoming a global trend, as more and more women want to keep their house clean.
According to experts, punani steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating.
This process directs herb-infused steam into your punani.
Experts suggest that visiting a spa or going to a medical facility that specialises in punani steaming is the safer option.
Punani steaming is used as a natural remedy for cleaning the punani, uterus, and the entire reproductive tract.
Experts add that punani steaming also helps to deal with stress, depression, infertility and hormone imbalances.
Research is still ongoing as to whether punani steaming works.
