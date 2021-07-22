NEWS
Six Super Tucano aircraft from US arrive in Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force says the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft have arrived the country from the United States.
Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
According to him, the aircraft were received in Kano by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.
“The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today 22 July 2021 at about 12.34pm. On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,” the statement reads.
In March, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had announced that the six aircraft were expected in the country by July, with six others expected afterwards.
“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft,” Shehu had said.
NEWS
Beninese court releases Sunday Igboho’s wife, orders Igboho to remain in custody
The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and his wife, were arraigned on Thursday has ordered the wife to be released this evening.
The court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.
“They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned till Friday,” an official said.
Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.
Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.
The activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.
Benin Republic police had on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.
Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.
The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.
The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.
The agitator had been on the run since the raid.
NEWS
Beninise court adjourns Igboho’s hearing to Friday
A court hearing over the extradition of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has been adjourned to Friday.
Igboho and his wife, Ropo, a German citizen, were arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, as they attempted to board a flight to Germany on Monday.
The Court D’Appeal in Cotonou adjourned the case involving the Igboho till Friday, July 23, 2021.
NEWS
COVID-19 third wave: FG shuts down Abuja parks
The Federal Government has shut down various parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as the country battles a second wave.
Ikharo Attah, the Head, Media and Publicity of FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enforcement, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, NAN reports.
Mr Attah said the administration would not lose its guard on the control of the virus as the country continues to battle a second wave.
He noted that while the residents have the right to enjoy the holiday with a full recreational complement, the administration was responsible for maintaining a healthy environment.
“From what we saw on Tuesday at the Mosques during the prayers, there was compliance, particularly at the main city mosques.
“The Unity Fountain is locked, Millennium and Jabi parks are also locked.
“The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has also appealed to residents to help in the fight against the virus by complying to the guidelines given,” he said.
Trending
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Hyundai, Dangote Sinotruck, Honeywell, others enjoy Nigeria’s tax holiday (FULL LIST)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Igboho in pains, cries in detention – Lawyer
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Tokyo Olympics may be cancelled amid rising COVID cases
-
NEWS20 hours ago
DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho
-
NEWS1 day ago
Igboho: How helicopter to bring activist back to Nigeria was stopped
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla records N70.49m in box office
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG confirms moves to extradite Igboho
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Beninese court releases Sunday Igboho’s wife, orders Igboho to remain in custody